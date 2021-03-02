Home / News / Sports News / UK, Ireland to bid for 2030 FIFA World Cup
UK, Ireland to bid for 2030 FIFA World Cup

UK, Ireland to bid for 2030 FIFA World Cup

Ireland will be part of a bid with the UK to host the FIFA World Cup in 2030.

As per Independent.ie, Taoiseach Micheal Martin's spokesman confirmed Ireland will be part of the bid once it is formally launched.

It came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed the UK is preparing a bid with Ireland to host the World Cup.

Here's more.

Statement

FAI issues statement, refers bid as an incredible opportunity

The FAI has issued a statement and praised the Irish and UK governments for committing to support a five-association bid to host the World Cup.

"We will continue to undertake feasibility work to assess the viability of a bid before FIFA formally open the process in 2022. Staging a FIFA World Cup would provide an incredible opportunity to deliver tangible benefits for our nations."

Opportunity

Taoiseach's spokesperson highlights the opportunity to deliver tangible benefits

Taoiseach's spokesperson said that that they are looking forward to presenting the hosting proposals.

"Staging a FIFA World Cup would provide an incredible opportunity to deliver tangible benefits for our nations. If a decision is made to bid for the event, we look forward to presenting our hosting proposals to FIFA and the wider global football community," he added.

Quote

Boris Johnson feels it's the right time

"We are very, very keen to bring football home in 2030. I do think it's the right place," Johnson said in an interview with The Sun. "It's the home of football, it's the right time. It will be an absolutely wonderful thing for the country."

Views

Five-association bid to provide an opportunity in terms of engagement

Meanwhile, Johnson said that the involvement of each nation, cities and stadiums is yet to be determined.

He felt that the five-association bid will provide an opportunity for towns across Ireland and the UK to engage with and benefit from hosting the World Cup.

He is keen to work with the FIFA to showcase incredible assets and hosting credentials.

