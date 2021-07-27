Manchester United agree fee with Real Madrid for Raphael Varane

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 06:37 pm

Manchester United will announce the signing of Raphael Varane next week

Manchester United are set to sign Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane after agreeing a fee with the Spanish giants. As per The Guardian, United have agreed a fee of £42.7m including add-ons. The move is set to go through, subject to a medical. Recently, the club also announced the signing of Jadon Sancho for £73m from Borussia Dortmund. Here's more.

Varane

The signing is expected to be completed next week

The report adds that the signing is expected to be completed next week. The 28-year-old Frenchman has only one year left on his contract and Real have agreed to let him go rather than losing him for free next season. Varane is set to sign a four-year contract with an option for another 12 months at United.

Arrival

Varane will be arriving in Manchester this week

As per football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal is 100% done and Varane will be moving to Manchester this week and will undergo his medical a few days later. The unveiling will be done next week due to quarantine rules. United got Varane agreeing to personal terms and once that was set, the two clubs got the deal done.

Challenge

Varane wanted a new challenge in his career

Varane wanted a new challenge and favored a move to the Premier League. Besides Manchester United, no other clubs were believed to be in the race. He wanted to play for United and decided not to extend his deal with Los Blancos. Varane was also seen training with Real Madrid players recently and wanted to be respectful till his last day at the club.

Success

Varane won a host of trophies with Real Madrid

Varane joined Real Madrid in 2011 and established himself as a sturdy defender in the club's ranks. He made a total of 360 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 17 goals. He helped the club win three La Liga honors, one Copa del Rey, three Spanish Super Cups, four Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, and three UEFA Super Cups as well.

Information

Second defender to depart after Sergio Ramos

Varane is the second defender to depart after Sergio Ramos. Earlier this month, Paris Saint-Germain announced the signing of Ramos on a two-year deal following his departure from Real Madrid.Ramos left Los Blancos after 16 years when his contract expired at the end of June.