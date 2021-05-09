Home / News / Sports News / Bayern Munich win ninth successive Bundesliga title: Records broken
Bayern Munich win ninth successive Bundesliga title: Records broken

Bayern Munich win ninth successive Bundesliga title: Records broken

Bayern Munich raced to a ninth successive Bundesliga title after second-placed RB Leipzig lost 2-3 against Borussia Dortmund. Post confirmation, the Bavarians then demolished Gladbach 6-0 as Robert Lewandowski smashed a hat-trick. With two games to go in the Bundesliga 2020-21 season, Bayern have opened up a 10-point lead. Here we decode the major records scripted as Bayern tasted success once again.

Three-star Lewandowski helps Bayern demolish Gladbach

Lewandowski opened the scoring in the second minute and hit his second in the 34th to give Bayern a dream start. In between Thomas Muller scored as well in the 23rd minute before Kingsley Coman got in the scoresheet, giving them a 4-0 lead at half-time. Lewandowski's third came from a penalty before former Manchester City star Leroy Sane added a sixth.

Lewandowski races to 275 career Bundesliga goals

After netting 55 goals in 2019-20 for the Bavarians, Lewandowski continued his run as he raced to 46 this season in all competitions. The Pole now has 39 league goals this season after having played just 27 matches. He has surpassed the 200-goal mark for Bayern in the Bundesliga (201). He has also raced to 275 Bundesliga goals (74 for Dortmund).

Premier League, Liverpool beat Southampton 2-0: List of records broken

