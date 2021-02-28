Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21: Major records scripted by Mumbai

Notably, it's also the fourth-highest total in List A cricket.
Mumbai have won all four games so far and top the group.
Duo
Surya and Iyer extend their run
Mumbai batsmen Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shreyas Iyer have accumulated five tons between them so far.
Iyer has scored two successive tons with a best of 116, whereas, Surya smashed 133 against Puducherry.
Notably, Surya has registered the second-fastest ton by an Indian batsman in List A cricket (50 balls).
He now has three tons in List A cricket as Iyer has eight.
Information
Kulkarni has the most wickets for Mumbai
Veteran pacer Dhawal Kulkarni has the most wickets for Mumbai in the ongoing tourney. He has claimed 11 scalps so far at an average of 9.54. He has one five-wicket haul (5/44). Kulkarni has raced to 214 List A wickets and has five five-wicket hauls.