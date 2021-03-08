Home / News / Sports News / Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020/21: Devdutt Padikkal scores fourth consecutive ton
Sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020/21: Devdutt Padikkal scores fourth consecutive ton

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Mar 08, 2021, 05:20 pm
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020/21: Devdutt Padikkal scores fourth consecutive ton

Karnataka batsman Devdutt Padikkal continues to prove his mettle in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy T20 competition.

In the quarter-finals against Kerala, he slammed his fourth consecutive ton as Karnataka put up 338/3, batting first.

Padikkal has become only the second batsman after incumbent Indian captain Virat Kohli to slam four hundreds in a Vijay Hazare Trophy season.

Here is more.

In this article
How did the match pan out? Feats attained by Padikkal A look at his journey in the tournament Leading run-scorer in the tournament Karnataka qualify for the semis

Match

How did the match pan out?

Karnataka made a substantial start after electing to bat at the Palam A Stadium, Delhi.

The likes of Padikkal (101) and captain Samarth R (192) shared a 249-run stand for the first wicket before the former got dismissed.

Top-order batsman Manish Pandey remained unbeaten as Karnataka racked up a mammoth 338/3.

In reply, Karnataka faltered initially were eventually bundled out for 258.

Padikkal

Feats attained by Padikkal

Padikkal continued his blazing form in the tournament with a fourth consecutive hundred.

His 119-ball 101 was studded with 10 fours and 2 sixes.

He has become only second player after Kohli to slam four tons in a Vijay Hazare Trophy season, and first with four consecutive hundreds.

During his incredible knock, Padikkal went past his own tally of 609 runs (highest in 2019/20).

Journey

A look at his journey in the tournament

Padikkal began with a 52-run knock against Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He then fired 97 and 152 against Bihar and Odisha respectively.

He followed it up with an unbeaten 126 against Kerala before registering a another century (145* vs Railways).

Padikkal now seems to be a cut above the rest after having smashed his fourth consecutive ton (101 vs Kerala).

Information

Leading run-scorer in the tournament

So far, Padikkal is the leading run-scorer in the tournament by a fair distance. He has racked up 673 runs from six games at a prolific average of 168.25. The tally includes as many as four centuries and two half-centuries.

Records

Karnataka qualify for the semis

With yet another win, Karnataka have qualified for the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020/21.

In the upcoming game, Padikkal could break a number of more records.

He might become the first-ever player to smash five consecutive tons in the tournament.

Padikkal could also break the record of Mayank Agarwal, who owns most runs in a VHT season (723).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
IPL: Records Virat Kohli can break in 2021
Latest News
NIA to probe case of explosives-laden car found near Antilia
Mumbai
MP Assembly clears anti-conversion Bill with 10-year imprisonment
India
'Completely misreported, says CJI Bobde on 'marry rape victim' remark
India
Ban dating app for extra-marital affairs survey, says Sena MLC
India
ICC to expand women's cricket from next cycle
Sports
Latest Sports News
WI beat SL in 3rd T20I, win series: Records broken
Sports
Bale, Kane help Spurs defeat Crystal Palace 4-1: Records broken
Sports
SA Women outclass India Women in 1st ODI: Records broken
Sports
La Liga, Barcelona defeat Osasuna 2-0: Records broken
Sports
IPL 2021 set to begin on April 9: Details here
Sports
Trending Topics