Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020/21: Devdutt Padikkal slams third consecutive ton

Railways managed to score 284/9 in 50 after Karnataka invited them to bat.
Opener Pratham Singh contributed with a scintillating knock of 129. However, the others failed to stay for long.
Meanwhile, Karnataka easily chased down 285 in mere 40.3, with openers Padikkal (145*) and Samarth (130*) finishing things off.
As a result, Karnataka are through to the quarter-finals.
Information
Leading run-scorer of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020/21
Padikkal is now the leading run-scorer of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy edition by a fair distance. So far, he has racked up 572 runs from five games at an astronomical average of 190.67. The tally includes as many as three centuries.