Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020/21: Devdutt Padikkal slams third consecutive ton

Parth Dhall
Last updated on Mar 01, 2021, 12:25 pm
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020/21: Devdutt Padikkal slams third consecutive ton

Young Karnataka batsman Devdutt Padikkal continued his incredible run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a third successive century on Sunday.

The 20-year-old smashed a blistering 145* as defending champions Karnataka claimed a 10-wicket victory over Railways in the Elite Group C.

Padikkal was accompanied by skipper Ravikumar Samarth in the run-chase, who also slammed an unbeaten century.

Here is more.

How did the match pan out? Leading run-scorer of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020/21

How did the match pan out?

Railways managed to score 284/9 in 50 after Karnataka invited them to bat.

Opener Pratham Singh contributed with a scintillating knock of 129. However, the others failed to stay for long.

Meanwhile, Karnataka easily chased down 285 in mere 40.3, with openers Padikkal (145*) and Samarth (130*) finishing things off.

As a result, Karnataka are through to the quarter-finals.

Leading run-scorer of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020/21

Padikkal is now the leading run-scorer of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy edition by a fair distance. So far, he has racked up 572 runs from five games at an astronomical average of 190.67. The tally includes as many as three centuries.

