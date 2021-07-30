IPL: Mumbai Indians appoint Vinay Kumar as talent scout

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 11:57 am

IPL: Vinay Kumar joins Mumbai Indians as talent scout

Former Indian fast bowler Vinay Kumar has been named the talent scout of Mumbai Indians. The former Karnataka pacer was a part of MI's title-winning campaigns in 2015 and 2017. Vinay announced his retirement from First-class and international cricket in February this year. Last year, former Indian wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel had also joined the MI set-up as a talent scout.

Elation

Delighted to have Vinay: Akash Ambani

"I am delighted to have Vinay join our talent scout program. Mumbai Indians is established on strong fundamentals of discovering talent and belief in nurturing youth. I am confident Vinay will add value to our ideology and scouting strength," Akash Ambani, owner of MI, said. Vinay said, "I am honored for this opportunity to associate with Mumbai Indians again."

IPL

Vinay finished with 105 IPL wickets

Vinay went on to play the Indian Premier League for 11 years. He featured for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first few seasons. He has been a part of title-winning teams Kolkata Knight Riders (2014) and Mumbai Indians (2015 and 2017). The fast bowler also represented Kochi Tuskers in 2011. Overall, Vinay finished with 105 wickets from as many IPL games.

International

A look at his international career

Vinay made his international debut in the 2012 ICC World T20. He eventually finished with 10 wickets from nine T20I games. The right-arm pacer was rather impressive in the ODI format. He accounted for 38 wickets, including a best match haul of 4/30. Meanwhile, the 2012 Perth Test remained his only appearance in the whites. Vinay last played for India in November 2013.

Domestic

His numbers in domestic cricket

Vinay emerged as one of the most prolific wicket-takers for Karnataka in domestic cricket. He snapped up 504 wickets in First-class cricket at an average of 22.44 from 139 matches. Till date, Vinay remains the leading wicket-taker (442) among fast bowlers in Ranji Trophy history. As a captain, he led Karnataka to Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Irani Cup titles.