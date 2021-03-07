Home / News / Sports News / Vinesh Phogat secures gold in Rome, reclaims top spot
Vinesh Phogat secures gold in Rome, reclaims top spot

Vinesh Phogat secures gold in Rome, reclaims top spot

Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat bagged a gold medal with a dominant win in the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series event.

With this, the 26-year-old reclaimed the top spot in her category.

The only Indian woman wrestler to have qualified for the Tokyo Games, Vinesh, outclassed Canada's Diana Mary Helen Weicker 4-0 in the 53 kg title clash.

Here is more.

Vinesh continues her sublime run
Vinesh was dominant throughout the summit clash
The preparations of Vinesh are on track
She didn't concede a single point in the tournament
Third consecutive Ranking Series gold medal

Vinesh continues her sublime run

Vinesh was dominant throughout the summit clash

In the final, Vinesh scored the first take-down with a snap. She later completed a double-leg take-down to make it 4-0.

Vinesh defended her lead after Weicker got hold of her leg a couple of times in the bout.

The former got the better of Weicker, eventually sailing through.

Vinesh secured her second consecutive gold medal in Rome with a 4-0 win.

The preparations of Vinesh are on track

In her previous event (Kiev), which marked her return to the mat, Vinesh had also won the gold medal.

The win ensured that her preparations for the biggest sporting event, the Olympics, are on the right track.

Notably, the Indian had entered the event as world number three, but she reclaimed her number one spot with a jump of 14 points.

She didn't concede a single point in the tournament

It is interesting to note that Vinesh did not concede a single point in this tournament. She won two of her three bouts by pinning her rivals, with getting injury walkouts in the other two, in the eight-woman field.

Third consecutive Ranking Series gold medal

As per United World Wrestling, this was Vinesh's third consecutive Ranking Series gold medal and fourth medal overall at the event.

"I am not satisfied with this performance at all. I won but I want to attack more," she said.

"I want my score to be more than 4-0. While my mind knows that but my body is not allowing me to do it."

