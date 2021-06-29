Kohli and I share a special relationship: Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson recently led his New Zealand side to an impressive victory as they claimed the inaugural ICC World Test Championship. At the end of the match, Williamson and Virat Kohli were seen hugging each other. The image has since gone viral. Several images of Kohli and Williamson suggest a good friendship between the two. Recently, Williamson opened up about his relationship with Kohli.

We have known each other for a long time: Williamson

"Virat and I have known each other for a long time and we're mates. That's always a great part of the sport. Over the years you get the opportunity to meet people all around the world and form these different friendships."

We are mates: Williamson on friendship with Kohli

In the past, several images of Kohli and Williamson, engaged in a conversation, have emerged. Among the most iconic is the image with both Kohli and Williamson having an animated discussion on the boundary rope during India's tour of New Zealand. Both players are considered among the best batsmen and are a part of 'Fab four' along with Steve Smith and Joe Root.

Williamson got the better of Kohli in WTC Final

New Zealand claimed a comprehensive eight-wicket win over India in the recently-concluded WTC final in Southampton. The bowling attack of Kiwis was at its best, reducing the Indian batting line-up to paltry scores of 217 and 170. The Kiwis eventually claimed victory on the 6th and final day with Williamson and Ross Taylor remaining unbeaten.

India's poor record against New Zealand

The Indians have a poor record when it comes to facing the Kiwis in ICC tournaments. The last time India defeated New Zealand in an ICC fixture was in the 2003 Cricket World Cup. The last two times the Indians have faced the Kiwis in the United Kingdom and interestingly, the provision of the extra day was used each time.

The best batsman race

Smith, Kohli, Root, and Williamson are the best among the current crop of batsmen in the world. All four have a Test match batting average of over 50 having scored over 7,000 runs. Williamson and Kohli are the only two cricketers among the four to captain their nations across all three formats.