England vs India: How does Virat Kohli perform against Anderson?

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 09:25 pm

Decoding Virat Kohli's performance against James Anderson

England and India are set to compete in a five-match Test series, starting August 4. On India's 2018 tour, skipper Virat Kohli didn't let the ghosts of 2014 haunt him as he was on fire against the English bowlers. He didn't fall to England's most prolific bowler, James Anderson, even once in the series. Let us analyze the Test performance of Kohli against Anderson.

A look at Kohli's Test career

Kohli is touted as one of the greats in the contemporary generation. He has aggregated 7,547 runs from 92 Tests at an incredible average of 52.05. The impressive tally includes 27 tons, joint-most in the format among active cricketers, with Steve Smith. Kohli also owns a record seven double-tons in Tests. His highest score of 254* came against South Africa in 2019.

The most successful fast bowler in Test cricket

Anderson is presently the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket. In a career spanning nearly two decades, the senior pacer has snapped up 617 wickets from 162 Tests at an average of 26.67. He is only behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), and Anil Kumble (619) on the all-time list. Anderson recently reached the 1,000-wicket mark in First-class cricket.

The battle between Kohli and Anderson

The battle between Kohli and Anderson has generated buzz. Anderson has dismissed Kohli a total of five times in Test cricket. Meanwhile, Kohli has scored 236 runs off 565 balls against Anderson. He has collected 28 boundaries off Anderson, while the latter has bowled as many as 445 dot balls. The Indian captain has had the upper hand in recent times.

Anderson hasn't dismissed Kohli since 2014

In 2012, Anderson dismissed Kohli once, while the latter scored 23 runs off 81 balls. On India's 2014 tour of England, Anderson uprooted the Indian batter four times. Kohli could score only 19 runs (50) against Anderson. Notably, Anderson hasn't dismissed Kohli in Test cricket ever since. The latter scored 69, 114, and 11 runs respectively against Anderson in the following three series.

Kohli silenced the critics in 2018

Anderson made Kohli his bunny on India's 2014 tour of England. On India's very next visit (2018), the Indian skipper silenced the critics by emerging as the best batsman of the series. His 149-run knock at Edgbaston remains one of the best of late. Although India lost the series, Kohli finished as the leading run-scorer with 593 runs at an astronomical average of 59.30.

Kohli vs Anderson: Stats by nation

Anderson has managed to dismiss Kohli four times in England in Test cricket. In these matches, Kohli has aggregated 133 runs off 320 balls against the former. The tally includes a total of 252 dot balls. Kohli has also dominated Anderson at home in terms of runs (103 off 245 balls). Anderson has dismissed him only once in India.