Home / News / Sports News / Clinical West Indies trounce Australia in 2nd T20I: Records broken
Sports

Clinical West Indies trounce Australia in 2nd T20I: Records broken

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 11:58 am
Clinical West Indies trounce Australia in 2nd T20I: Records broken
West Indies defeat Australia in 2nd T20I

West Indies claimed a 56-run victory over Australia in the second T20I at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia. With yet another one-sided win, the hosts lead the five-match series 2-0. The Caribbeans bowled out Australia for the second match in a row. Shimron Hetmyer and Dwayne Bravo starred in the win with their impactful knocks. Here are the records broken.

In this article
Match

How did the match pan out?

In what was a repeat of opening T20I, Australia won the toss and elected to field. West Indies lost the top-order early on, but Hetmyer and Bravo drove them forward. The duo shared a 103-run stand after WI were reduced to 59/3. Eventually, Andre Russell's cameo propelled WI to 196/4. None other Mitchell Marsh fired for Australia as they were bundled out for 140.

Duo

Hetmyer and Bravo put WI in the driving seat

Hetmyer arrived in the middle after both Lendl Simmons and Andre Fletcher departed. He raced to his second half-century in T20I cricket and finished with 61 off 36 balls (2 fours and 4 sixes). During the innings, he also completed 500 T20I runs. Meanwhile, Bravo smashed an unbeaten 47 (34), a knock studded with 1 four and 3 sixes.

Information

A record fourth-wicket stand for WI

Hetmyer and Bravo put on 103 runs for West Indies in the match. As per Opta, this is the highest-ever fourth-wicket partnership by the West Indies in T20 Internationals. The duo batted for over 10 overs together.

Marsh

The lone warrior for Australia

Just like the series opener, Marsh remained the lone warrior for Australia in the match. Despite losing support from the other end, he smashed 54 off 42 balls. As per Opta, the Australian all-rounder has registered consecutive 50+ scores for the first time in his T20I career. He had not scored a single T20I half-century prior to this series.

Records

A look at the other records

Australia have been bowled out in consecutive T20Is for the first time since 2010, when they suffered a similar collapse (vs Pakistan) twice at Edgbaston. Bravo batted at number five for the first time since 2016 (vs Pakistan). He scored 11 runs in that innings. Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh picked up three wickets (3/23 and 3/29) for the second straight T20I.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Messi claims first international trophy as Argentina win Copa America

Latest News

Coronavirus: India reports 41K+ new cases; nearly 900 more dead

India

Euro 2020 final: Preview, Dream11 team prediction and stats

Sports

Maserati Levante Trofeo, Quattroporte Trofeo to debut in India soon

Auto

Watch Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson blast off to space today

Technology

OPPO Reno6 Pro tipped to start at around Rs. 39,000

Technology

Latest Sports News

England beat Pakistan in second ODI: List of records broken

Sports

One-off Test, Day 4: Bangladesh top the show against Zimbabwe

Sports

Australia's Ashleigh Barty wins 2021 Wimbledon: Records broken

Sports

Records which Yuzvendra Chahal can break in Sri Lanka

Sports

The Hundred: Riaz faces visa issues in UK, returns home

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

West Indies beat Australia in 1st T20I: Records broken

Sports

West Indies vs Australia, T20Is: Decoding the key statistics

Sports

West Indies recall Cottrell, Hetmyer and Chase for Australia ODIs

Sports

WI bounce back, beat SA in 4th T20I: Records broken

Sports
Trending Topics