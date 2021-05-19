Home / News / Sports News / Windies name 18-man provisional squad for three successive T20I campaigns
Sports

Windies name 18-man provisional squad for three successive T20I campaigns

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on May 19, 2021, 02:10 pm
Windies name 18-man provisional squad for three successive T20I campaigns
Kieron Pollard will lead West Indies in their upcoming T20I assignments

Cricket West Indies has named an 18-man provisional squad for the side's three back-to-back T20I campaigns against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan. Kieron Pollard will lead the West Indies outfit which also sees the return of T20 stalwart Andre Russell. The big-hitting West Indian all-rounder last played international cricket in March 2020. The likes of veterans Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo are included.

In this article
Squad

Provisional squad will quarantine and train in St Lucia

The provisional squad will quarantine and train in St Lucia ahead of the first T20I series against South Africa starting on June 26. The final squad will then be selected and named ahead of each series. Russell is one of five new faces in the squad alongside Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Oshane Thomas, and Hayden Walsh Jr.

Information

West Indies' 18-man provisional squad

Provisional West Indies T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

Schedule

WI have a busy schedule ahead

The Windies will play five T20Is against the Proteas after a two-match Test series. The final T20I will be played on July 3. Their next assignment is a five-match T20I series against Australia from July 10-17. A three-match ODI series will follow suit. WI will then play against Pakistan in a five-match T20I series, starting July 27. They have two Tests following the same.

Analysis

Windies will aim for the maximum in these T20Is

With 15 T20Is on offer against these three outfits, West Indies will get a feel of the players and look for the right balance. The matches come at the right time ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup later this year. WI have several powerful customers who are the biggies of T20 cricket and if they contribute consistently, there can be no better sight.

Views

We have assembled a very solid squad, says coach Simmons

WI coach Phil Simmons feels the T20Is are crucial heading into the World T20. "These upcoming T20Is are crucial in terms of our preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup," he said. "We have assembled a very solid squad, with experienced world-class match-winners and some exciting young talented players, ready to explode onto the global stage and do great things for West Indies cricket."

Share this timeline
Next News Article
CPL: Darren Sammy steps down as St Lucia Zouks captain

Latest News

Mahira Khan takes up ZEE5 project, 'won't allow,' says MNS

Entertainment

CPL: Darren Sammy steps down as St Lucia Zouks captain

Sports

Toyota files design patent for the AGYA hatchback in India

Auto

A quick look at improvements in Android 12 Beta 1

Science

Euro 2020: Decoding world champions France's squad

Sports

Latest Sports News

Geneva Open 2021: Pablo Andujar upsets top-seed Roger Federer

Sports

Ashes 2021/22 schedule announced: Australia to begin title-defense in Brisbane

Sports

Premier League, Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City: List of records broken

Sports

Premier League, Fulham hold Manchester United 1-1: Records broken

Sports

England include Bracey and Robinson in 15-man squad versus NZ

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

WI vs SL, 1st T20I: Match preview, stats and more

Sports

#NewsBytesExplainer: Reasons why West Indies could retain T20 WC title

Sports
Trending Topics