Home / News / Sports News / West Indies beat Australia in fifth T20I: Records broken
Sports

West Indies beat Australia in fifth T20I: Records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 17, 2021, 12:07 pm
West Indies beat Australia in fifth T20I: Records broken
Evin Lewis smashed a 34-ball 79 for West Indies in the fifth T20I

The West Indies cricket team beat Australia in the fifth and final T20I to seal the series 4-1. It was another top performance by the Windies outfit, who claimed a 16-run win. Evin Lewis' 79 helped WI post 199/8 in 20 overs. In reply, the Aussies managed 183/9 to lose the match. Sheldon Cottrell and Andre Russell took three wickets each.

In this article
WI vs AUS

How did the match pan out?

West Indies formed mini partnerships to keep the scorecard ticking. However, they lost too many wickets in the end as Australia fought back. Lewis was the standout performer for the hosts. In reply, several Aussie batters got starts but nobody went on to convert the same. Sheldon Cottrell (3/28) was the chief architect with the ball.

Lewis

Lewis smashes his ninth fifty in T20Is

Lewis smashed his ninth fifty in T20Is and a first against the Aussies. He smashed four fours and nine sixes in his 34-ball show, He has raced to 1,277 runs in T20Is at an average of 31.92. He has also gone past 100 T20I sixes (101). He is only the second WI batter to achieve this mark after Chris Gayle (119).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
1st T20I, Pakistan beat England by 31 runs: Records broken

Latest News

Redmi 9 Power and 9A become costlier in India

Technology

Kerala: Sabarimala temple reopens for pilgrims today amid COVID-19 restrictions

India

1st T20I, Pakistan beat England by 31 runs: Records broken

Sports

Water in most areas of Dehradun not drinkable: NGO report

India

Maharashtra: Flight instructor dead, student injured in aircraft crash

India

Latest Sports News

South Africa beat Ireland in third ODI: Records broken

Sports

Olympics: Decoding the performance of USA

Sports

1st ODI, Bangladesh humble Zimbabwe: List of records broken

Sports

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: Statistical comparison

Sports

Made in India to make its presence felt in Tokyo

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Fourth T20I: Starc's heroics powers Australia to win against WI

Sports

WI win third T20I against Australia, seal series: Records broken

Sports

West Indies win first T20I against South Africa: Records broken

Sports

WI vs SA, T20Is: Records that can be scripted

Sports

Australian Cricket Team News

Australia announce 18-member squad for white-ball tours of WI, Bangladesh

Sports

Steve Smith turns 32: Decoding his major career achievements

Sports

Australia beat New Zealand in 4th T20I: Records broken

Sports

Australia beat New Zealand in third T20I: Records broken

Sports

New Zealand beat Australia in 2nd T20I: Records broken

Sports
Trending Topics