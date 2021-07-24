Home / News / Sports News / WI-Australia series to resume after no new COVID-19 cases
WI-Australia series to resume after no new COVID-19 cases

Parth Dhall
WI-Australia series to resume after no new COVID-19 cases
WI-Australia ODI series set to resume on Saturday

The ODI series between West Indies and Australia will resume on Saturday after no further COVID-19 cases were reported in the bubble. Notably, the second ODI was postponed after a positive COVID-19 test emerged in the WI camp. The development came moments after the toss took place and teams were named. Reportedly, the game will now resume from the position it was halted.

Statement

A look at the official statement

"We are happy to be able to announce the restart of the CG Insurance ODI series at Kensington Oval tomorrow. We want to thank our counterparts at CA for their co-operation in this matter as we look to get the games going again," Ricky Skerritt, the CWI president said. "Special thanks to our CEO Johnny Grave, Chairman of CA, Earl Eddings, CEO Nick Hockley."

Postponement

The two squads were in isolation

The second ODI was postponed moments after the toss as it was reported that a a non-playing member of the WI staff had tested COVID-19 positive. The two squads as well as match officials and TV crew immediately returned to the hotel, and were put into room isolation. All the 152 members then returned negative tests on Friday morning.

Development

The WI-Pakistan T20I series could be rescheduled

After the series, Australia will head to Bangladesh for the five-match T20I series. Meanwhile, West Indies are due to host Pakistan for T20I and Test series. The T20I series is scheduled to start on Tuesday in Barbados. With the Australia ODI series now extended to Monday, CWI will have discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board about potential adjustments to the series against Pakistan.

Series

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0

Australia overcame West Indies in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The match was reduced to 49 overs due to rain. Stand-in skipper Alex Carey powered his side to 252/9 with a 67-run knock. In response, WI were bundled out for 123 in 26.2 overs. The hosts had earlier sealed the five-match T20I series 4-1.

