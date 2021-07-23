Home / News / Sports News / WI-Australia second ODI postponed after positive COVID-19 test emerges
Sports

WI-Australia second ODI postponed after positive COVID-19 test emerges

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 09:51 am
WI-Australia second ODI postponed after positive COVID-19 test emerges
A non-playing member of the WI staff has tested COVID-19 positive

In a major development, the second ODI between West Indies and Australia has been postponed after a positive COVID-19 test emerged in the WI camp. The development came moments after the toss took place and teams were named. Reportedly, both squads, match officials, and TV crew will now serve quarantine at the hotel. Here are further details.

In this article
Statement

A look at the official statement

"The second ODI between WI and Australia has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result from a non-playing member of the WI staff," a CWI statement said. "This decision was taken after the toss once the result was known. A decision on when the match will be replayed will be made at a later date once all the test results are confirmed."

Information

The Australian team has returned to team hotel

Johnny Grave, the CEO of CWI, said the results of the fresh round of tests were expected to come out on Friday morning. A Cricket Australia spokesman added, "The Australian squad has returned to the team hotel and is in isolation."

Schedule

Will the series go ahead?

The latest events put the remainder of this series in jeopardy. As per the schedule, the final ODI was scheduled to take place on Saturday. After this series, Australia will head to Bangladesh for the five-match T20I series. Meanwhile, WI are due to host Pakistan in T20I and Test series. Pakistan have arrived in Barbados, where the first two T20Is will be held.

Series

Australia lead the three-match ODI series 1-0

Australia overcame West Indies in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The match was reduced to 49 overs due to rain. Stand-in skipper Alex Carey powered his side to 252/9 with a 67-run knock. In response, WI were bundled out for 123 in 26.2 overs. The hosts had earlier sealed the five-match T20I series 4-1.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2nd T20I, SA beat Ireland to win series: Records broken

Latest News

'Khela Hobe Diwas' will remember football fans killed 40yrs ago

Politics

Shilpa Shetty will not be served summon in pornography case

Entertainment

ISUZU Hi-Lander pick-up truck review: Should you buy it?

Auto

J&K Police shoots down drone in Akhnoor, 5kg IED found

India

Chiplun floods are partly a man-made disaster, says Ratnagiri collector

India

Latest Sports News

2nd T20I, SA beat Ireland to win series: Records broken

Sports

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: A look at India's medal hopefuls

Sports

Bangladesh thrash Zimbabwe in first T20I: Records broken

Sports

Statistical analysis of Chelsea versus Liverpool rivalry

Sports

2nd ODI: Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate against India

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Australia beat West Indies in first ODI: Records broken

Sports

Alex Carey to lead Australia against WI in Finch's absence

Sports

Clinical West Indies trounce Australia in 2nd T20I: Records broken

Sports

West Indies recall Cottrell, Hetmyer and Chase for Australia ODIs

Sports

COVID-19 News

56 Air India staffers, including 5 pilots, died of COVID-19

India

Delta variant still a dominant lineage across India: INSACOG

India

Rishabh Pant returns to Team India camp post COVID-19 recovery

Sports

Low-key Eid-ul-Adha celebrations in Kashmir due to COVID-19-related restrictions

India

Half of Australians under lockdown again as COVID-19 cases surge

World
Trending Topics