West Indies beat Australia in 1st T20I: Records broken

Jul 10, 2021

West Indies beat Australia by 18 runs in 1st T20I

A clinical performance from the bowlers powered West Indies to an 18-run victory over Australia in the first T20I. The Caribbeans successfully defended 145 after bowling out Australia for 127. Fast bowler Obed McCoy took four wickets as the Australian middle-order tumbled in the run-chase. A 28-ball 51 by Andre Russell set the foundation of victory for the hosts. Here are the records broken.

Match

How did the match pan out?

West Indies were off to a shaky start after the Aussies elected to bowl. Opener Evin Lewis departed for a duck, with Chris Gayle managing only 4 (10). Lendl Simmons struck a 28-ball 27, while Russell's fiery knock (51) guided WI to 145/6. Matthew Wade and Mitchell Marsh gave Australia a terrific start, but the visitors fell 18 runs short eventually.

Russell

Maiden half-century in T20Is

Russell arrived in the middle after WI were reduced to 65/4. He started in a watchful manner but soon took the bowlers to cleaners. The star all-rounder smashed 51 off just 28 balls with the help of 3 fours and 5 sixes. This was his first half-century in T20 Internationals. Before this match, his previous-best score in the format was 47 (vs BAN, 2018)

Information

Russell completes 50 T20I sixes

During his knock, Russell completed 50 sixes in T20I cricket. He now has the sixth-most maximums (53) for WI in the format after Gayle (110), Kieron Pollard (91), Lewis (90), Marlon Samuels (69), and Simmons (62). Notably, Dwayne Bravo follows Russell with 51 T20I sixes.

McCoy

Another four wicket-haul for McCoy

Pacer Obed McCoy remained the standout bowler in the match. He was the pick of WI bowlers, having recorded figures of 4/26. This was his second haul of four wickets in the format in less than a month. Last month, McCoy took four wickets for 22 runs in the third T20I against South Africa. He recorded his best T20I figures in the match.

Performances

A look at the other notable performers in the match

Australian pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood recorded phenomenal figures of 3/12. He had conceded only six runs before the final ball of his four-over spell (18 dot balls). Meanwhile, all-rounder Marsh scored his maiden T20I half-century (51). He also picked up two wickets for 26 runs. The likes of Hayden Walsh and Fabien Allen snapped up three and two wickets respectively.