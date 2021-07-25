West Indies outclass Australia in 2nd ODI: Records broken

A match-defining knock by Nicholas Pooran (59*) helped West Indies beat Australia in the second ODI at the Kensington Oval, Barbados. The hosts chased down 188, with all-rounder Jason Holder also contributing with a 69-ball 52. Earlier, the WI bowlers disarrayed the Australian batting line-up. The three-match series is now leveled at 1-1. Here are the records broken.

How did the match pan out?

Australia lost their top three, Josh Philippe (16), Ben McDermott (0), and Mitchell Marsh (8) initially after electing to bat. The visitors were reduced to 45/6 before Matthew Wade settled for a while. Meanwhile, Adam Zampa (36) and Wes Agar (41) drove them to 187. The Caribbean batters too faltered in the run-chase, but Pooran and Jason Holder powered them to a four-wicket win.

Starc surpasses Tim Southee in terms of ODI wickets

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc continued his sublime run in the second ODI. He was the pick of Australia's bowlers, having taken three wickets for 26 runs. Starc has now raced to 192 wickets in ODI cricket. The left-arm pacer surpassed Tim Southee (190) and emulated Lance Klusner (192) in terms of wickets. Starc (98) is set to play his 100th ODI.

Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein took three wickets each

West Indies bowlers were phenomenal in the first innings. The likes of Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein accounted for three wickets apiece. Sheldon Cottrell registered figures of 2/29, while Holder and Hayden Walsh Jr. picked up a wicket each.

Pooran, Holder shine for WI

Pooran played a defiant knock, eventually getting WI home. He slammed his eighth half-century in ODI cricket. Pooran smashed 59 off 75 balls, a knock studded with 2 fours and as many sixes. Meanwhile, Holder registered his 10th career ODI fifty. He shared a 93-run stand with Pooran to steady WI's ship. Holder racked up 52 off 69 balls (5 fours, 1 six).