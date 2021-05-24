WI vs SA: Fast bowler Marquino Mindley tests COVID-19 positive

Last updated on May 24, 2021, 01:27 pm

Marquino Mindley tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of South Africa Test series

West Indies fast bowler Marquino Mindley tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming Test series against South Africa. Cricket West Indies (CWI) informed about the development on Sunday. Mindley, who is currently asymptomatic, will now self-isolate in his hotel room under the supervision of the CWI Medical Team until he returns with two negative tests. Here are further details.

Quote

The official statement from Cricket West Indies

"Following PCR Tests administered on Friday, 21 May for all members of the West Indies Men's red ball training camp being held in St Lucia, Jamaican fast bowler, Marquino Mindley, tested positive on his second COVID-19 test," CWI said in an official statement.

Training

Training resumed after a brief halt

Besides Mindley, all the other members of the training squad and coaching staff were re-tested. They were advised to isolate themselves in their rooms, while the training was halted for the weekend. All the other members have now tested negative in the latest round of testing. The squad is supposed to resume their training in small groups today at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Record

Highest wicket-taker for Jamaica in the 2019/20 season

Mindley, who made his First-class debut in 2014, has taken 84 wickets from 35 games with a best match haul of 7/126. He was the highest wicket-taker for Jamaica in the 2019/20 FC season, having scalped 24 wickets in six games at 22.66. Mindley was recently picked in West Indies' 30-man squad for the high-performance training camp in St Lucia.

Schedule

West Indies set to host South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan

West Indies are set to host South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan in back-to-back series between June and August in 2021. A total of 15 T20Is will be played as a lead-up to the the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in October-November, this year. Meanwhile, the first Test of two-match series between West Indies and South Africa begins on June 10.