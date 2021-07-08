Home / News / Sports News / West Indies recall Cottrell, Hetmyer and Chase for Australia ODIs
West Indies recall Cottrell, Hetmyer and Chase for Australia ODIs

Rajdeep Saha
West Indies recall Cottrell, Hetmyer and Chase for Australia ODIs
Shimron Hetmyer will be aiming to provide stability for West Indies in the middle order

The West Indies cricket team has recalled the likes of Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, and Roston Chase for the upcoming ODI series against Australia. The trio has been named in the 15-member squad to take on the Aussies. All-rounder Kyle Mayers and spinner Kevin Sinclair are the two players left out from the previous squad that faced Sri Lanka in March. Here's more.

In this article
ODIs

ODI series part of Cricket Super League standings

The ODI series will be part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League standings. At the moment, the Windies are placed seventh. After thrashing Sri Lanka 3-0 at home, WI lost the ODI series 0-3 against Bangladesh. They have collected 30 points so far. Meanwhile, the Aussies are placed fourth, having collected 40 points from six ODIs (W4 L2).

Details

Trio returns to provide the desired cushion

Cottrell and Chase haven't featured in ODI cricket since the team's tour of Sri Lanka last year. Meanwhile, Hetmyer's last ODI appearance for WI was 18 months ago against Ireland. Their return provides the cushion as per the team's needs as per lead selector Roger Harper. He also highlighted a tough contest is on the cards against the Aussies.

Words

Here's what Harper said regarding the return of these players

"This squad is coming off a comprehensive series win against Sri Lanka which should boost their confidence going into what is expected to be a tougher contest against Australia. The return of Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, and Sheldon Cottrell adds greater depth and experience to the squad," Harper said. He said playing in familiar conditions would bring out the best in each player.

Aussies

Australia had announced an 18-member squad for WI tour

WI start their assignment against Australia in a five-match T20I series, starting July 10. The final T20I will be played on July 17. The three-match ODI series will start on July 21. Earlier, the Aussies announced an 18-member white-ball squad for the WI tour. Australia are without Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, and Marcus Stoinis.

Information

A look at West Indies' ODI squad

ODI Squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Philip, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd.

