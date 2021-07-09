Home / News / Sports News / West Indies vs Australia, T20Is: Decoding the key statistics
West Indies vs Australia, T20Is: Decoding the key statistics

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 09, 2021, 04:15 pm
West Indies and Australia are set to play five T20Is

West Indies and Australia are gearing up for a five-match T20I series, starting on Saturday (IST). After losing the T20I series 2-3 against South Africa, the Windies have work to do and better their overall approach. The Aussies, who are without several key players, will be aiming to make their presence felt in the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup. Here's more.

Finch

Aaron Finch can register these feats

Australian skipper Aaron Finch will need to shoulder the responsibility in the absence of key batters. The senior player has racked up 2,346 runs at an average of 38.45. Notably, Finch can become just the fourth batter with 2,500-plus runs in T20Is. He can also get past Mohammad Hafeez (2,388 runs). Finch can also become the fifth batter with 250-plus fours (235).

Gayle

Gayle can get to 2,000 runs in T20Is

West Indies batter Chris Gayle can get to 2,000 T20I runs. The Universe Boss has scored 1,712 runs at 30.57 and needs 288 more to achieve the milestone. Gayle can get past the likes of Colin Munro (1,724), Tamim Iqbal (1,758), and Glenn Maxwell (1,780) in terms of runs in T20Is. He can also get to 150 fours in T20Is (144).

WI batters can achieve these feats

WI skipper Kieron Pollard has scored 1,343 runs in T20Is. He needs 157 runs to get to the mark of 1,500 in T20Is. Pollard can become just the third West Indian player to get past 1,500 runs. Alongside Pollard, senior batter Lendl Simmons (1,334) can also join Pollard in this list. Meanwhile, Evin Lewis (1,167) can surpass Kevin Pietersen (1,176) and Yuvraj Singh (1,177).

Bravo and Starc can achieve these numbers

Dwayne Bravo (72) can surpass the likes of Chris Jordan (73), Ish Sodhi (73), and George Dockrell (76) in terms of T20I scalps. Bravo can become the eighth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. Australia's premier fast bowler Mitchell Starc has 47 T20I wickets. He can become Australia's highest wicket-taker, surpassing Shane Watson (48), besides getting to 50 wickets alongside spinner Adam Zampa (43 wickets).

WI lead Australia 6-5 in H2H record

The two teams have faced each other 11 times in T20Is. West Indies have the edge over the Aussies in the head-to-head record (6-5). Notably, WI have won the last three duels. Their last T20I was in March 2014.

