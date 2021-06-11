Home / News / Sports News / 1st Test: WI bowled out for 97 as SA dominate
1st Test: WI bowled out for 97 as SA dominate

Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 11, 2021, 10:05 am
1st Test: WI bowled out for 97 as SA dominate
Anich Nortje claimed four wickets as SA decimated the Windies line-up

The West Indies cricket team was bowled out for 97 in the first innings on Day 1 of the first Test Test against South Africa in St Lucia. It was a complete performance by the SA pacers with Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje decimating the Windies batting with nine wickets between them. In reply, the Proteas are 128/4 at stumps. Here's more.

Ngidi

Ngidi wrecks havoc after lunch with five wickets

Ngidi claimed figures of 5/19 to make a real impact. He claimed his second five-wicket haul in Tests. Ngidi used the Dukes ball to perfection and got its movement to great use. Ngidi conceded just seven runs from 10 overs in his first spell. After lunch, he returned and caused havoc. Ngidi claimed five scalps for just nine runs. He also changed sides in between.

Nortje

Fast bowler Nortje deserves praise

Fast bowler Nortje was terrific and after asking the WI openers plenty of questions, he hit Shai Hope's timber in the 12th over. Moments later, Kraigg Brathwaite misjudged the line of Nortje and saw the ball smash the stumps. He also dismissed Kyle Mayers and Jermaine Blackwood to hand South Africa the impetus Nortje was fast and patient with his approach.

WI batters

Windies batters all over in the first innings

West Indies batters had no clue against the Proteas fast bowling unit. The visitors bowled in the right areas and asked many questions. Windies suffered from some poor decision-making. The likes of Brathwaite, Mayers, Blackwood, and Roston Chase played some ordinary shots to lose their wickets. Rahkeem Cornwall went over aggressive and paid the price.

SA batters

Markram smashes ninth Test fifty, Dussen shows plenty of grit

For SA, opening batsman Aiden Markram looked solid with a 60-run knock. SA were reduced to 34/2 but Markram stood tall and shared a defiant 79-run stand for the third wicket. He hit seven fours, facing 110 deliveries. Markram hit his ninth Test fifty. Middle-order batsman Rassie van der Dussen has his work cut out. He is batting on 34*, having faced 104 balls.

WI hit maiden score of below 100 against SA

West Indies recorded their maiden score of below hundred against SA in Tests. This was the 19th time WI were bowled out for below 100. This was the first time which saw WI manage below 100 since 2004.

