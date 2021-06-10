Home / News / Sports News / WI vs SA, 1st Test: Hosts elect to bat
WI vs SA, 1st Test: Hosts elect to bat

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jun 10, 2021, 07:08 pm
WI vs SA, 1st Test: Hosts elect to bat
West Indies vs South Africa, 1st Test: A look at the toss update

West Indies and South Africa are squaring off in the first of three-match Test series at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia. This is the first Test between the two nations in over six years. West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite has won the toss and elected to bat in what is expected to be a thrilling contest. Here are further details.

In this article
Details

A look at the pitch report and conditions

The wicket in Gros Islet offers both bounce and swing to the fast bowlers, who will be bowling with the Dukes ball. They will test the batsmen in the initial few overs. The spinners could be in action in the last two days. While the weather in St Lucia is likely to stay warm throughout the match, rain could be a spoilsport on Monday.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

South Africa have the edge over West Indies in the head-to-head record (Test cricket). The Proteas have managed to win 18 out of 28 Tests between the two sides. While the Windies have won just three Tests, a total of seven have resulted in a draw. Notably, West Indies haven't won a Test series against South Africa since April 1992.

Stats

West Indies vs South Africa: Interesting stats

West Indies are hosting South Africa for the first time since June 2010. The Proteas have won six and lost two Tests in West Indies. Meanwhile, the hosts could win their maiden Test series at home against SA (two or more matches). Jermaine Blackwood requires 55 more to complete 2,000 Test runs. Roston Chase will reach the same mark by scoring 131 more runs.

