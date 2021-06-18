Home / News / Sports News / WI vs SA, 2nd Test: Here's the complete statistical preview
WI vs SA, 2nd Test: Here's the complete statistical preview

Rajdeep Saha
WI vs SA, 2nd Test: Here's the complete statistical preview
Quinton de Kock played a major role for SA in the first Test against WI

The West Indies cricket team is set to face South Africa in the second Test match, starting tonight. After being hammered in the first Test, WI need to bounce back in order to draw the two-Test series. The Proteas will be on a high after earning a complete performance against the Windies. Ahead of the second Test, here is the complete statistical preview.

WI

West Indies cricketers can claim these feats

Jason Holder has claimed 127 Test scalps at 27.14. The star all-rounder can surpass the likes of Jerome Taylor (130) and Mervyn Dillon (131) in terms of wickets for the Windies. Kemar Roach (216) can topple former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns in terms of wickets (2018). Jermaine Blackwood (1,959) and Roston Chase (1,939) can get to 2,000 Test runs for WI.

South African bowlers can achieve these numbers

South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje has 46 wickets at 27.06. He is four shy of amassing 50 Test scalps. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (122) can get past former SA pacer Andre Nel (123) in terms of career wickets. Kagiso Rabada (208 wickets) can surpass Bangladesh's ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (210) in terms of Test scalps.

De Kock and Markram can script these feats

Quinton de Kock has racked up 3,149 career Test runs at 38.87. The star batsman needs 105 to surpass former SA cricketer Neil McKenzie (3,253) to become the 15th-highest scorer for his nation. Aiden Markram (1,820) is 180 shy of registering 2,000 Test runs for SA. He can also surpass Lance Klusener (1,906).

Timing, TV listing, venue and pitch report

There is no live telecast of the match on any TV channel in India. However, one can stream the West Indies versus South Africa match on the FanCode mobile app. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be played in St Lucia. The pitch is expected to be on the softer side, therefore there will be less carry.

Unique record for South Africa Test team since 2019

As per ESPNCricinfo, the Proteas have won six Tests since the start of 2019. In those victories, their seamers have snapped up 112 wickets between them, while the spinners have claimed just four.

