Home / News / Sports News / WI vs SA, Day 1: Here are the key takeaways
Sports

WI vs SA, Day 1: Here are the key takeaways

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jun 19, 2021, 01:16 pm
WI vs SA, Day 1: Here are the key takeaways
South Africa lost five wickets on Day 1 of the second Test against WI

South Africa made a comeback after losing early wickets on Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies. The likes of Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock steadied their ship with respective half-centuries. Earlier, the Caribbean pacers made early inroads in the South African batting line-up, having reduced them to 37/3. Here are the key takeaways from Day 1.

In this article
Day 1

How did the day pan out?

The West Indies bowlers were on the money after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite elected to field. Aiden Markram was dismissed in the second over, while Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen followed him soon. Kyle Verreynne shared an 87-run stand with skipper Elgar, who departed toward the day's end. Meanwhile, Quinton remained unbeaten on 59. SA finished on 218/5 at stumps.

Twitter Post

Day 1: A look at the scorecard

Captain

A captain's knock by Elgar

South African captain Elgar led from the front in testing conditions. As the West Indies seamers charged in, he looked resolute. After a proper grind, he raced to his 17th half-century in Test cricket. This was his second Test fifty as the captain of SA. Elgar slammed 77 runs off 237 balls, a knock that was studded with 8 fours.

Quinton

22nd half-century for Quinton

Elgar was later assisted by Quinton de Kock, who continued his sublime run in Test cricket. He had smashed an unbeaten 141 in the series opener. The stylish left-handed batsman slammed 59* off 103 balls (5 fours) on the first day in the ongoing Test. Quinton is en route to his seventh ton in Test cricket. He added 79 runs along with Elgar.

Bowling

Shannon Gabriel was the pick of WI bowlers

The West Indian seamers collectively destroyed South Africa's top-order on Day 1. Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel was the pick of Caribbean bowlers, having registered figures of 2/47. The likes of Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, and Kyle Mayers snapped up a wicket each. Notably, skipper Kraigg Brathwaite also chipped in with five overs, having conceded only 14 runs.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
A look at the achievements of 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh

Latest News

New AI-enabled drone helps locate disaster victims by their screams

Technology

Shafali hits twin fifties on Test debut, smashes these records

Sports

Haryana: 42-year-old dies near farmers' protest site, family alleges murder

India

Ensure lockdown opening up is 'carefully calibrated,' Centre tells states

India

'Epic spy thriller': 'Black Widow' receives great early reviews

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

2021 Wimbledon: A look at Roger Federer in numbers

Sports

A look at the achievements of 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh

Sports

Country pays its respects to 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, England 0-0 Scotland: List of records broken

Sports

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh dies due to coronavirus complications

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

WI vs SA, 2nd Test: Here's the complete statistical preview

Sports

1st Test: West Indies in trouble against visitors South Africa

Sports

1st Test: WI bowled out for 97 as SA dominate

Sports

WI vs SA, 1st Test: Hosts elect to bat

Sports
Trending Topics