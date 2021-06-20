Home / News / Sports News / WI vs SA, Day 2: Here are the key takeaways
WI vs SA, Day 2: Here are the key takeaways

Parth Dhall
WI vs SA, Day 2: Here are the key takeaways
WI vs SA, Day 2: Hosts bowled out on 149

South Africa maintained their dominance over the West Indies on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. The Proteas bowled out the hosts on 149, with all-rounder Wiaan Mulder doing the damage toward the end. Earlier, a scintillating knock by Quinton de Kock had powered South Africa to 298. Here are the key takeaways.

Day 2

How did Day 2 pan out?

South Africa resumed from their overnight score of 218/5 on Day 2. Quinton, who was unbeaten on 59, missed out on a well-deserved century as he fell four runs short. Kagiso Rabada's quickfire cameo propelled the visitors to 298 eventually. WI had a terrible start as skipper Kraigg Brathwaite was dismissed for a golden duck. The hosts were bundled out on 149 by stumps.

Day 2: A look at the scorecard

Quinton

Another match-defining knock by Quinton

Quinton continued with his exploits in the second Test too. He had smashed an unbeaten 141 in the series opener. The left-handed batsman slammed 59* on the first day in the ongoing Test. He added 37 more runs to his overnight score on the following day. He scored 96 off 162 balls (9 fours). Quinton could have registered his seventh Test ton.

WI

WI were reduced to 97/5

As stated, WI skipper Brathwaite was dismissed on the first delivery of their innings. Kieran Powell followed him after a few overs. The WI were soon reduced to 97/5 as Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi made early inroads. Although Shai Hope (43) and Jermaine Blackwood (49) showed resistance for a while, the duo succumbed to SA bowlers eventually. WI's lower middle-order failed to deliver.

Bowlers

How did the SA bowlers fare?

Rabada and Ngidi picked up two scalps apiece in the first innings. The former registered figures of 2/24, while Ngidi recorded 2/27. Anrich Nortje picked up the important wicket of Roston Chase. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj chipped in with two crucial wickets, while Mulder remained the pick of SA's bowlers. He registered brilliant figures of 3/1 in four overs.

