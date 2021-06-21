WI vs SA, Day 3: Here are the key takeaways

WI require 324 runs to win the second Test against SA

The second Test between West Indies and South Africa is turning out to be a low-scoring thriller. After the West Indies innings ended on 149, the Proteas were bowled out for a mere 174 on Day 3. The hosts, who lost the series opener, are chasing a 324-run target to win the second and final Test. Here are the key takeaways.

How did Day 3 pan out?

West Indies were bundled out for 149 at stumps on Day 2. Their bowlers began well on the third day, having reduced South Africa to 54/6 in no time. However, the crucial stand between Rassie van der Dussen (75) and Kagiso Rabada (40) propelled SA to 174. Kemar Roach took a total of four wickets. Chasing 324, WI finished on 15/0 at stumps.

Dussen and Rabada added crucial runs for the Proteas

Although South Africa had a healthy first-inning lead, they were tottering at 73/7 in the second innings. Middle-order batsman Rassie van der Dussen drove the Proteas forward with a defiant knock. He shared a 70-run stand with Rabada, who fired 40 off 48 balls. The former remained unbeaten on 75 (142). He brought up his sixth Test fifty in 103 balls.

Roach emerged as the standout bowler

Kemar Roach was the pick of West Indies bowlers as he took a four-wicket haul. He removed both the South African openers before getting rid of Rabada and Anrich Nortje. Roach registered bowling figures of 4/52. While Kyle Mayers took three scalps, the likes of Jayden Seales, Jason Holder, and skipper Kraigg Brathwaite picked up a wicket apiece.

Can WI avoid a clean sweep?

In pursuit of chasing 324, the WI openers started watchfully. They stayed on for six overs (15/0) before the play stopped due to bad light. The hosts have a terrific opportunity to level the series by completing the daunting run-chase. They have the propensity to do so as the WI chased down a mammoth 395 against Bangladesh, earlier this year.

