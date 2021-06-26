Home / News / Sports News / WI vs SA, T20Is: Records that can be scripted
WI vs SA, T20Is: Records that can be scripted

WI vs SA, T20Is: Records that can be scripted
The five-match T20I series starts tonight

West Indies and South Africa will be keen to have a strong build-up keeping the ICC T20 World Cup in mind when they face each other in a five-match T20I series, starting tonight. For West Indies, Andre Russell has been named in the 13-man squad for the first two games and he will be a star attraction. We decode the statistical analysis.

Gayle

Gayle can script these feats

Chris Gayle has racked up 1,656 T20I runs at 31.24. Universe Boss Gayle can get past the likes of AB de Villiers (1,672), Shikhar Dhawan (1,673), and Umar Akmal (1,690) in terms of runs. Gayle is 44 shy of becoming just the 20th batter to surpass the 1,700-run mark in T20Is. He needs nine fours more to register a tally of 150.

Pollard and Bravo can register these records

WI skipper Kieron Pollard has amassed 1,277 runs in T20Is. He needs 23 more to become just the third batter from his nation to get past the 1,300-run mark. He is also set to surpass Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim (1,282). Meanwhile, Dwayne Bravo (1,157) can get past Kevin Pietersen (1,176) and Yuvraj Singh (1,177) in terms of T20I runs.

De Kock can smash these feats in T20Is

Quinton de Kock has registered 1,303 runs in T20Is at 31.02. He needs 197 runs in the series to notch the mark of 1,500 in the format. If De Kock achieves this feat, he will become only the third Proteas player to do so. He needs to hit 15 fours more to become the first SA batter with 150 fours in T20Is.

Bravo can surpass these bowlers in terms of wickets

Bravo has claimed 62 wickets at 27.12. The veteran all-rounder can surpass the likes of Imran Tahir (63), Dale Steyn (64), and Stuart Broad (65) in terms of wickets. Bravo (5) needs eight wickets to become Windies' most successful bowler against SA in T20Is (13).

Key feats in store for Klaasen and Van der Dussen

Heinrich Klaasen (410) is 90 shy of registering 500 runs in T20Is. Rassie van der Dussen (628) can get past Jacques Kallis in terms of T20I runs (666).

