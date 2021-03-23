Home / News / Sports News / WI vs SL, 1st Test: Key takeaways from Day 2
WI vs SL, 1st Test: Key takeaways from Day 2

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Mar 23, 2021, 11:01 am
West Indies are in complete control of the first Test against Sri Lanka, which is being held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound.

The likes of Rahkeem Cornwall and Joshua Da Silva brought them back into the hunt after Suranga Lakmal ran through the middle-order.

As a result, the hosts finished Day 2 with a 99-run lead.

Here are the key takeaways.

In this article
How did Day 2 pan out? Fourth five-wicket haul for Lakmal in Tests Maiden Test half-century for Cornwall Cornwall achieves these feats Here's how Cornwall reached the milestone 1st Test: A look at the summary

Day 2

How did Day 2 pan out?

After the SL innings folded on 169 on the opening day, WI resumed Day 2 on 13/0.

Although Kraigg Brathwaite departed early, John Campbell (42) and Nkrumah Bonner (31) gained the momentum back.

Thereafter, an incredible five-for from fast bowler Lakmal reduced WI to 171/7.

However, Cornwall (60*) and Joshua (46) staged another comeback as the hosts finished on 268/8 at stumps.

Lakmal

Fourth five-wicket haul for Lakmal in Tests

As stated, Sri Lankan pace spearhead Lakmal mowed down the middle-order of WI on Day 2.

He picked up wickets in quick succession and didn't allow the batsmen to settle down.

In the process, Lakmal went on to take his fourth five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

The Lankan pacer finished with figures of 5/45 on Day 2.

Cornwall

Maiden Test half-century for Cornwall

When the home side appeared to be in trouble, tailender Cornwall played a counter-attacking inning.

He shared a 90-run stand with Joshua to silent the Lankan bowlers.

Cornwall slammed his maiden half-century in Test cricket.

He became the first Antiguan player to score a Test fifty at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Cornwall remained unbeaten on 60, taking West Indies to 268.

Information

Cornwall achieves these feats

Cornwall smashed 60* off 79 balls, an innings that has been studded with 9 fours and 2 sixes, so far. This has become the highest score by a number nine at this stadium, and also the highest by a WI number nine versus SL.

Twitter Post

Here's how Cornwall reached the milestone

Summary

1st Test: A look at the summary

West Indies had won the toss and opted to bowl in the ongoing first Test.

They bowled out Sri Lanka for 169, with Jason Holder taking a five-for. Kemar Roach also took three wickets.

For the visitors, opener Lahiru Thirimanne remained the top-scorer (70 runs).

Meanwhile, the WI finished Day 2 on 268/8 claiming a lead of 99 runs.

