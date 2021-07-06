As vice-captain, will help others improve mental health: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the vice-captain of the Indian team touring Sri Lanka

Senior India speedster and vice-captain for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, says his role as Shikhar Dhawan's deputy would be to help other players improve "their skills and mental health" during the series. In the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli and the main side—who are currently touring England—Dhawan will lead a second-string Indian team in the series starting July 13.

Series

The tour comprises three ODIs and three T20s

"I think being a senior player my role is to do things that help other players in improving their skills and mental health," Bhuvneshwar—who has 138 wickets from 117 ODIs—said on Star Sports show, Cricket Connected. Notably, legendary former captain, Rahul Dravid, has been named as the head coach for the assignment, which comprises three ODIs and three T20s to be played in Colombo.

On Rahul Dravid

Bhuvneshwar looks forward to speaking with Dravid about management

"I have played against him (Rahul Dravid) and he was....part of the RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) team just when I got inducted into the team," Bhuvneshwar said. "So, I don't have any such memories with him, but when I got to the NCA (National Cricket Academy), we did have some chats," he said, adding he would look to pick Dravid's brain on management.

Hope

I hope our team will do well: Bhuvneshwar

"I am lucky that Dravid is the coach. The young players have played under him for India A," the 31-year-old Meerut-born right-arm pacer further said. "Being the vice-captain of Team India is an honor and a responsibility. So, I will try to continue doing the things that I have been doing and hope our team does well on this tour," Bhuvneshwar signed off.