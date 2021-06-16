ICC Test Rankings: Williamson loses top spot, Root slips

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 10:42 pm

Kane Williamson has lost his top position in the Test Rankings for Batsmen

Ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final against India, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has lost his number one position in the Test Rankings. Williamson has lost his position to Australia's Steve Smith in the ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen. Meanwhile, England skipper Joe Root has slipped to fifth after a disappointing series against the Kiwis. Here are further details.

Duo

Smith is ranked number one as Williamson slips

New Zealand ace Williamson, who missed the second Test against England due to an elbow injury, moved to second. He has 886 rating points and is five below Smith (891). The Aussie batsman gets back to the top for the first time since the Boxing Day Test last year. Williamson can claim his position atop by doing well in the WTC final.

Kohli, Root

Kohli rises to fourth as Root slips to fifth

Indian captain Virat Kohli has risen to the fourth position in the Test Rankings. He has 814 rating points and is behind Australia's Marnus Labuschagne. Meanwhile, Root, who got scores of 42, 40, 4, and 11, slipped to fifth. He has 797 rating points. The rest of the batters in the top 10 remain intact. India's Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma are joint-sixth.

Trio

Broad, Rabada and Boult gain in Test Rankings for Bowlers

In the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers, the top five remained the same with Pat Cummins ruling the roost. England pacer Stuart Broad, who went past Courtney Walsh recently in terms of wickets, has risen to sixth. He has 793 rating points. South African speedster Kagiso Rabada, who was excellent against the West Indies, moved to seventh. Meanwhile, Trent Boult rose to 12th.