England vs NZ, 2nd Test: Williamson doubtful, Santner ruled out

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 11:43 am

Kane Williamson has a niggle on his elbow and is a doubt for the Edgbaston Test agains England

The New Zealand cricket team will monitor skipper Kane Williamson's elbow ahead of the second Test against England. Williamson's elbow issue has resurfaced and there is a doubt regarding his participation. Coach Gary Stead said the decision on Williamson will be taken on the eve of the Edgbaston Test. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner has been ruled out with a finger injury.

Santner

Santner played the first Test with a finger injury

All-rounder Santner, who featured in the first Test, had suffered a cut to his spinning finger during the intra-squad match. He aggravated his injury by playing the first Test at Lord's. Santner conceded 68 runs in 23 overs and didn't take any wicket. Notably, he went on to bowl eight full-tosses in the match.

Stead

Stead says Santner had blood on his pants

Stead told ESPNcricinfo that Santner had quite a bit of blood on his pants and that came from the cut on his finger. He said they had thought it healed okay, but the desired time wasn't given and it has now hampered Santner's ability to play the second Test match.

Williamson

Williamson's elbow injury bothers him once again

Williamson's elbow injury has been bothering him of late. The star batsman was ruled out of the ODI series against Bangladesh earlier and missed the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. Stead confirmed that Williamson's elbow is still niggling him and that he has been given more treatment and will make sure what's best for him.

Boult

Boult in line to feature in the second Test

Pacer Trent Boult, who missed the first Test, is in line to feature at Edgbaston. After the IPL was suspended last month, Boult had opted to return home to spend time with his family in Mount Maunganui rather than coming to the UK alongside the other squad members. Stead said quarantine protocols allowed Boult to train immediately since his arrival here.

Selection

Trent's back and available to be selected, says Stead

Stead confirmed Boult's availability and the latter could feature in the match. "Trent's back and available to be selected and it's likely we'll play him in this game as well," Stead told ESPNcricinfo. Stead added the best thing for Boult is to go out there and show what he is capable of with the Dukes ball in his hand.

1st Test

How did the first Test match pan out?

Batting first, NZ rode on debutant Devon Conway's sparkling double-century to post 378/10. Henry Nicholls (61) played a solid hand as well. England's debutant Ollie Robinson claimed four wickets. In reply, Rory Burns' 132-run knock helped England post 275/10 after being 140/6 at one stage. Tim Southee claimed six wickets. NZ declared their second innings (169/6) before England saw the match out.

Here's the update ahead of the second Test