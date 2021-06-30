Home / News / Sports News / 2021 Wimbledon: Daniil Medvedev overcomes Jan-Lennard Struff in hard-fought match
2021 Wimbledon: Daniil Medvedev overcomes Jan-Lennard Struff in hard-fought match

Abhijit Raghunathan
Daniil Medvedev defeated Jan-Lennard Struff in a hard-fought encounter between the two. Medvedev and Struff pushed each other to the brink as the match concluded 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3) in favor of the Russian. If Medvedev wins the grass-court Grand Slam, he is in contention to claim the ATP World No. 1 ranking. Here is the match report.

Wimbledon
London, England
Tuesday, 29 Jun 2021
Struff, Jan-Lennard
Germany
4
1
6
6
Medvedev, Daniil
Russia
6
6
4
7
Struff, Jan-Lennard
-
Medvedev, Daniil
9
Aces
14
4
Double faults
2
62%
First serve %
56%
75%
Win % on first serve
83%
38%
Win % on second serve
59%
1/5
Tiebreaks won
4/9
32
Receiving points won
55
118
Points won
139
9
Max points won in a row
6
Match

How the match panned out

Although Medvedev broke serve early on in the first set, Struff managed to make the Russian work hard to win the first set. Medvedev had an easier outing in the second set and dominated Struff. The third set saw Struff hold serve before breaking Medvedev's serve and claim the third set. Eventually, Medvedev held his nerve and win the tie-break.

Data

A look at the stats

Medvedev broke Struff's serve early in both the first and the second sets. The Russian managed to win 4 of the 9 breakpoints he won as opposed to his opponent who managed to win one breakpoint from five.

Head-to-Head

Medvedev exacts revenge on Struff following Halle Open defeat

The last time Medvedev and Struff met was on June 15, 2021 in the Halle Open, barely two weeks before the Wimbledon Championships. However, it was Struff who claimed victory 7-6 (8-6 tiebreak), 6-3 to progress into the round of 16. Medvedev's defensive style of play and emphasis on ground-strokes ensured a resounding victory and avenge the defeat.

Euro 2020: England defeat Germany 2-0, qualify for quarter-finals

