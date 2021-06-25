Home / News / Sports News / Decoding the performance of Petra Kvitova at Wimbledon
Decoding the performance of Petra Kvitova at Wimbledon

Rajdeep Saha
Decoding the performance of Petra Kvitova at Wimbledon
Petra Kvitova has won two Wimbledon honors

Women's singles tennis star Petra Kvitova will hope to get the job done in the upcoming 2021 edition of Wimbledon, starting June 28. The two-time champion is seeded 11th and is currently involved at the Bad Homburg Open. Since her 2014 Wimbledon victory, Kvitova hasn't lived up to expectations. Here we decode her performance at the prestigious event.

Kvitova

Kvitova has won the Wimbledon title on two occasions

Kvitova has won two Wimbledon honors in her career so far. She tasted success here in 2011 and 2014. In 2011, Kvitova beat Maria Sharapova 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets. In 2014, she overcame Eugenie Bouchard 6-3, 6-0. Apart from these two wins, she has reached the semis on one occasion (2010) and the quarter-finals twice (2012, 2013).

Kvitova has a 33-10 win-loss record at Wimbledon

The two-time Grand Slam champion has the best numbers at Wimbledon compared to the three other Slams. She has registered a win-loss record of 33-10 at Wimbledon. Since her last win, Kvitova has managed one fourth-round appearance in 2019. In 2018, she was ousted in the first round. Prior to that, she suffered exits in the third round and second round (twice) respectively.

Kvitova has won 116 matches at Grand Slams

Besides her 33 wins at Wimbledon, Kvitova has a 25-12 win-loss record at the Australian Open. She is a one-time runner-up in Melbourne (2019). At Roland Garros, Kvitova's best results have been two semi-final appearances. She has a win-loss record of 29-11 at the French Open. Meanwhile, Kvitova has a 29-13 win-loss record at the US Open, reaching the quarters on two occasions.

Kvitova needs to change her luck at Wimbledon

After a barren spell of late, Kvitova will need to step things up in order to have a chance of winning a third title at Wimbledon. With the women's singles event being so open of late, nobody can be considered as the favorite. Kvitova has a 56-18 win-loss record on the grass surface and she has what it takes to stand tall.

Kvitova's performance in 2021

Kvitova has a 16-8 win-loss record in 2021. She has pocketed just the one title in Doha (Qatar Open). At Grand Slams, she faced a second-round loss in Melbourne and had given a walkover in Paris (second round). She faced a second-round exit in Rome after reaching the quarters in Madrid and Stuttgart. In Miami, she was beaten in the third round.

