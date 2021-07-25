World Cadet Wrestling Championship: Priya Malik wins gold medal

Priya Malik has won the gold medal at World Cadet Wrestling Championship

Indian wrestler Priya Malik has bagged the gold medal at World Cadet Wrestling Championship. The event was held in Budapest, Hungary. Malik won the women's 73kg weight category gold medal by overcoming Belarus wrestler Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the final. This comes a day after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinched a silver medal in the Women's 49kg category in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Here's more.

Success

Another major win for Priya Malik

Malik's gold medal win in Budapest is another feather in her illustrious cap. She won the gold medal in the 2019 edition of the Khelo India Games in Pune and then went on to clinch gold at the 17th School Games in Delhi. In 2020, she bagged two gold medals at the National Cadet Championship as well as at the National School Games respectively.

Tannu

On Thursday, Tannu sealed the 43kg category

Earlier on Thursday, young Indian wrestler Tannu grabbed the 43kg title without conceding a single point at the Cadet World Championship. The 43kg final initially seemed to be a gripping contest but Tannu soon turned it into one-way traffic with her all-around game to beat Belarus' Valeryia Mikitsich.

Medals

Several other Indian wrestlers win medals

The other Indian wrestlers to have tasted success in the competition were Aman Gulia (48kg) and Sagar Jaglan (80kg). They took titles in the men's freestyle competition to propel India to the Team championship title for the first time in history. Another Indian, Varsha won the bronze medal in the 65kg category with a victory by fall against Turkey's Duygu Gen.

Success

Komal handed India a third gold medal

On Saturday, Komal won India's third gold medal at the tournament by defeating Ruzanna Mammadova of Azerbaijan in the final of 46kg category. Meanwhile, Greco Roman wrestler Ankit Gulia bagged the bronze medal as he defeated the Kazak wrestler by nine points in the 65kg category.