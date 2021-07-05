Home / News / Sports News / Wrestler Sumit Malik to challenge two-year ban, seek lesser punishment
Sports

Wrestler Sumit Malik to challenge two-year ban, seek lesser punishment

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 05, 2021, 09:11 pm
Wrestler Sumit Malik to challenge two-year ban, seek lesser punishment
Wrestler Sumit Malik to challenge two-year ban imposed by the UWW

Wrestler Sumit Malik has decided to challenge the two-year ban imposed on him by the United World Wrestling (UWW) for failing a dope test and seek a lesser punishment so that he can compete in next year's Commonwealth Games (CWG). The 2018 CWG gold medallist was on Friday banned for two years by UWW after his B sample returned positive for a prohibited stimulant.

In this article
Prohibited stimulant

Malik's medicines have been sent to US for tests

The 28-year-old wrestler admitted he is responsible for the substance found in his body but the intention was not to cheat. A specific supplement and the medicines Malik had taken have been sent to the USA for tests and if it is established that the stimulant entered his body through one of those, then it will be proved that the substance was consumed unknowingly.

Ban

Ban will reduce to six months if Malik wins

"We have asked for some more information from the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency. The quantity of the substance...in Malik's A sample is negligible. We have asked for details of the B sample as well," a source said. If he wins and the ban (effective from June 3) is reduced to six months, Malik can compete in the Birmingham CWG, starting July 28 next year.

Details

Malik is highly demotivated at present: Source

"He (Malik) had earned the Olympic quota with sheer hard work and now that chance is gone. We have asked him to continue his training so that he remains in shape," the source said. Malik was banned for failing a dope test during the World Olympic Qualifier event in Sofia, Bulgaria where he made the cut for the Tokyo Games in the 125kg category.

Injury

Malik was only on painkillers during his game in Sofia

Meanwhile, Malik has claimed that he only took painkillers to manage a right knee niggle due to which he had also forfeited the final bout in Sofia. He had been nursing the knee injury before the Olympic Qualifiers began at different venues. He had competed at the Asian Qualifiers in Almaty in April and the Asian Championship to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2021 Wimbledon: Ashleigh Barty beats Krejcikova, reaches quarter-final

Latest News

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine induces good immune response against coronavirus variants

World

Dinesh Vijan acquires film rights of 'Club You To Death'

Entertainment

Everything to know about Virgin Galactic's Indian-origin astronaut Sirisha Bandla

Technology

IT Rules law of the land; Twitter must comply: Centre

India

Play Store delists nine apps spreading Facebook credential-stealing Chinese Trojan

Technology

Latest Sports News

2021 Wimbledon: Ashleigh Barty beats Krejcikova, reaches quarter-final

Sports

Indian hockey team strong contender for Olympic medal: Shivendra Singh

Sports

IPL will wear out UAE pitches: SA coach Mark Boucher

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh to be India's flag-bearers

Sports

Don't seek validation from people: Mithali on strike rate criticism

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports
Trending Topics