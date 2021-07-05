Wrestler Sumit Malik to challenge two-year ban, seek lesser punishment

Wrestler Sumit Malik to challenge two-year ban imposed by the UWW

Wrestler Sumit Malik has decided to challenge the two-year ban imposed on him by the United World Wrestling (UWW) for failing a dope test and seek a lesser punishment so that he can compete in next year's Commonwealth Games (CWG). The 2018 CWG gold medallist was on Friday banned for two years by UWW after his B sample returned positive for a prohibited stimulant.

Prohibited stimulant

Malik's medicines have been sent to US for tests

The 28-year-old wrestler admitted he is responsible for the substance found in his body but the intention was not to cheat. A specific supplement and the medicines Malik had taken have been sent to the USA for tests and if it is established that the stimulant entered his body through one of those, then it will be proved that the substance was consumed unknowingly.

Ban

Ban will reduce to six months if Malik wins

"We have asked for some more information from the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency. The quantity of the substance...in Malik's A sample is negligible. We have asked for details of the B sample as well," a source said. If he wins and the ban (effective from June 3) is reduced to six months, Malik can compete in the Birmingham CWG, starting July 28 next year.

Details

Malik is highly demotivated at present: Source

"He (Malik) had earned the Olympic quota with sheer hard work and now that chance is gone. We have asked him to continue his training so that he remains in shape," the source said. Malik was banned for failing a dope test during the World Olympic Qualifier event in Sofia, Bulgaria where he made the cut for the Tokyo Games in the 125kg category.

Injury

Malik was only on painkillers during his game in Sofia

Meanwhile, Malik has claimed that he only took painkillers to manage a right knee niggle due to which he had also forfeited the final bout in Sofia. He had been nursing the knee injury before the Olympic Qualifiers began at different venues. He had competed at the Asian Qualifiers in Almaty in April and the Asian Championship to qualify for the Tokyo Games.