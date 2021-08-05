Home / News / Sports News / Wrestling: Ravi Dahiya loses to Zavur Uguev, wins silver
Wrestling: Ravi Dahiya loses to Zavur Uguev, wins silver

Wrestling: Ravi Dahiya loses to Zavur Uguev, wins silver
Wrestler Ravi Dahiya loses to Zavur Uguev, wins silver medal

Indian Wrestler Ravi Dahiya lost 4-7 to Russia's Zavur Uguev in the gold medal match (57kg) at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He has become the fifth Indian to win an Olympic medal in wrestling after Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav, Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, and Sakshi Malik. Earlier, Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to qualify for the gold medal clash at the Olympic Games.

Dahiya couldn't recover in the second round

Ravi Dahiya was trailing 0-2 in the first round before he bounced back. However, Uguev was ahead 4-2 after the initial round. Uguev then raced to a 7-2 lead after the break. Dahiya valiantly clawed his back with a couple of more points but couldn't recover from a three-point deficit. Although Dahiya was too defensive, he gave the Russian a tough fight.

Second Indian to make the gold medal bout

Before Dahiya, Sushil Kumar was the only Indian to make the gold medal bout in the 2012 London Games (settled for a silver). The latter had also won the bronze medal at the 2008 Games. Yogeshwar Dutt is another Indian who has won an Olympic medal (bronze) in wrestling (2012). KD Jadhav had won India's first individual Olympic medal in wrestling (bronze in 1952).

Dahiya could have clinched a second gold for India

Dahiya could have become the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold. Former shooter Abhinav Bindra was the first Indian to win an individual gold medal at Olympics. He attained the feat at the 2008 Summer Olympics. Bindra triumphed in the men's 10-meter air rifle event, registering a total of 700.5. Before him, India had won eight gold medals in field hockey.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Fifth medal for India

Dahiya has won a fifth medal for India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Earlier in the day, the men's hockey team scripted history by winning a bronze medal. Meanwhile, Mirabai Chanu (silver), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), and PV Sindhu (bronze) are the other medalists from India.

A look at the feats of Dahiya

Dahiya is now the second Indian wrestler after Sushil to win a silver medal at Olympics. Besides, he owns a gold medal each at the 2020 Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi and the 2021 Asian Wrestling Championships in Almaty. Dahiya won the bronze medal in his debut World Championships (2019). Meanwhile, the Indian also has a silver at the World Junior Wrestling.

Statistical analysis of AC Milan vs Inter Milan rivalry

