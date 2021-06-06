ICC World Test Championship: How has Rohit Sharma fared?

Rohit Sharma has performed well in the Test Championship

India are set lock horns with New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final, starting June 18. The Virat Kohli-led side had qualified for the final with most points (520). Senior opener Rohit Sharma emerged as one of India's top performers in this period. He rose to prominence after getting promoted as an opener. We take a look at his recent performances.

SA

Two tons and a double-century against SA

Rohit played as an opener for the first time in the home series against SA. In his very first Test, Rohit registered scores of 176 and 127. He became the first player to slam two tons on debut as a Test opener. Rohit also slammed his maiden double-ton (212) in the series, becoming only the fourth player to do so in Tests and ODIs.

Records

Records broken by Rohit against SA

Rohit finished as the leading run-scorer of the SA series. His tally of 529 runs was the most by an Indian opener in a Test series since 2005 when Virender Sehwag smashed 544 against Pakistan. He also became the fifth Indian opener to amass 500+ runs in a Test series. Rohit hammered 19 sixes, the most by a batsman in a Test series.

Miss

Rohit missed out on a year of Test cricket

After the South Africa series, Rohit played two Tests against Bangladesh. However, he was ruled out of the Test series against New Zealand due to a calf injury. Having missed out on a year of Test cricket, Rohit made a comeback on the Australian tour. He played the SCG and Gabba Test, and recorded scores of 26, 52, 44, and 7.

England

Rohit did well in the England series at home

After returning home, Rohit was on a roll against England. In the second Test at Chepauk, Rohit made a brilliant 161 (231). This is by far his greatest Test knock, as it had a blend of grit and resilience. Rohit finished as India's leading run-scorer in the four-match series, having amassed 345 runs at a remarkable average of 57.50.

Do you know?

Second-best average in home conditions after Donald Bradman

After getting the opening role, Rohit has further improved his Test average in home conditions. So far, he has scored 1,670 runs from 18 home Tests at 79.52. He has the second-best average in home Tests (minimum 1,500 runs) after Donald Bradman (98.22).

Total

WTC: Rohit has smashed a total of 1,030 runs

Rohit is presently the sixth-highest run-scorer in the WTC. Overall, he has racked up 1,030 runs from 11 Tests at a phenomenal average of 64.37 (four tons and one double-century). Despite missing six Tests, he has the second-most runs for India in the championship after Ajinkya Rahane (1,095). Now, Rohit will eye several other milestones as India have embarked on the grueling UK tour.