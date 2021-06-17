Home / News / Sports News / World Test Championship final: Ground report, stats and more
World Test Championship final: Ground report, stats and more

WTC final: A look at the ground report, stats and more

New Zealand and India will lock horns in the World Test Championship final, starting June 18 at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The venue last hosted the third Test between England and Pakistan in August 2020. Notably, India lost the last Test they played at this venue, to England. We take a look at the ground report and stats ahead of the finale clash.

Pitch report

A look at the pitch report

The Ageas Bowl curator recently revealed that the wicket here will offer pace, swing, and bounce. This could make life difficult for batsmen initially. It is also understood that Southampton might have overcast weather on most days of the final. As a result, the seamers will be in action throughout the match. Spin could come into play as the match progresses.

Ground stats

Here are the ground stats

The Ageas Bowl has hosted a total number of six Test matches to date. India have lost both their match at this venue. Notably, England defeated them by 266 runs in 2014. Meanwhile, New Zealand are yet to play a Test here. The average innings scores at this venue are, 1st: 337, 2nd: 280, 3rd: 262, 4th: 187.

Batting

Virat Kohli leads the runs tally

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer for India at The Ageas Bowl. He has scored 171 runs from two Tests at an average of 42.75, here. The tally includes one 50+ score. His compatriot Ajinkya Rahane follows Kohli on the tally with 168 runs. Notably, Cheteshwar Pujara is the only Indian batsman to have slammed a ton in Southampton (132* in 2018).

Bowling

Most wickets for India in Southampton

Mohammed Shami has taken the most Test wickets for India at The Ageas Bowl. He has snapped up seven wickets from two Tests with the best match haul of 6/108. Shami is the only Indian bowler to have played more than one Test at this venue. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja (5), Jasprit Bumrah (4), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4) follow Shami on the tally.

