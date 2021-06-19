WTC final, Day 2: A look at the key takeaways

The WTC final between India and New Zealand commenced after the first day was washed out. A little over two sessions of play was possible on Day 2 as bad light played a spoilsport. The Indian openers shone in the opening session, while Kiwis bounced back later on. Indian captain Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane shared a 58*-run stand as India ended at 146-3.

How did Day 2 pan out?

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a solid start after New Zealand invited them to bat. However, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner dismissed the two openers respectively in quick succession. Although Trent Boult got rid of Cheteshwar Pujara in the second session, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane brought back the momentum for India. India finished on 146/3 at stumps.

Rohit and Shubman laid the foundation of Indian innings

Rohit (34) and Shubman (28) entered the final with a resolute game-plan. Rohit played close to the body to counter the stray swing. His compatriot Shubman charged down to unsettle the line of bowlers. The youngster was particularly impressive against the short balls. He, along with Rohit, shared a 62-run stand, which set the tone of Indian innings.

A crucial stand for India

India were reduced to 88/3 in the second session after Pujara departed. However, the likes of Kohli (44*) and Rahane (29*) regained the momentum. The duo duly accelerated and attacked the Kiwi bowlers. Kohli and Rahane ran beautifully between the wickets by working the ball in the gaps. They added 58 runs before the play got suspended due to bad light.

The standout bowler for New Zealand

Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson was the pick of New Zealand bowlers on Day 2. He got rid of the dangerous Rohit Sharma in the first session. The 26-year-old made the most of his tall structure as he extracted the required bounce. Jamieson conceded just 14 runs in as many overs (Economy rate: 1.00). The tally included as many as nine maiden overs.

How did the other NZ bowlers fare?

Just like Jamieson, the likes of Boult and Wagner also picked up a wicket each. Notably, Tim Southee remained wicket-less throughout the day. He gave away 47 runs in 17 overs. Colin de Grandhomme conceded just 23 runs in 11 overs.

Day 2: A look at the interesting stats

Pujara has been hit on the helmet seven times since the start of 2018, two more than any other batsman (Rahane, Rory Burns, and Marnus Labuschagne - five times each). India have become the 11th team to play a Test at a neutral venue. NZ have lost just three of their 19 Tests where Kane Williamson won the toss (Won 13, Drawn 3).