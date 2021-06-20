WTC final: India get rid of Latham and Conway

Jun 20, 2021

The inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at the Rose Bowl remains evenly poised. NZ were off to a terrific start as Tom Latham and Devon Conway powered them past 50 on Day 3. However, R Ashwin and Ishant Sharma struck for India toward the day's end. India were earlier bundled out for 217, with Kyle Jamieson taking a five-for.

Day 3

How did Day 3 pan out?

India resumed from the overnight score of 146/3 before losing successive wickets on Day 3. They suffered an untimely batting collapse after NZ got rid of Virat Kohli. Kyle Jamieson took his fifth five-wicket haul as India were bowled out for 217. Although the Kiwi openers started cautiously, R Ashwin and Ishant Sharma sent them back eventually. NZ finished on 101/2 at stumps.

Jamieson

Jamieson shines in the summit clash

Fast bowler Jamieson thwarted the Indian batters in the first innings. He registered his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket by taking the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah. Notably, Jamieson became the first New Zealand bowler to get his fifth five-for within his first eight Tests. He registered bowling figures of 5/31 in the first innings.

Information

Most wickets for NZ in first eight Tests

Kyle Jamieson (44) now has most wickets for New Zealand after the first eight Tests. He has eclipsed the record of Jack Cowie, who took 41 wickets. Shane Bond (38), Doug Bracewell (33), Hedley Howarth (32), Mark Craig (31) follow Cowie on the tally.

Feats

A look at the other feats attained by Jamieson

It is interesting to note that no other bowler has scalped more five-fors in Tests than Kyle Jamieson (five) since his debut in the format (February 21, 2020). As per Opta, he also has the best strike-rate (35.91) and average (14.14) for any bowler in this period (minimum 10 innings). Jamieson now has 44 wickets from eight Tests.

Kohli

Did Kohli waste another opportunity to score a ton?

Indian captain Virat Kohli showcased his alluring drives on Day 2 against the New Zealand seamers. However, he (44) was dismissed by Jamieson in the morning session today. Kohli, who took 13 innings to score his maiden Test century, has now played as many innings since scoring his last century in Test cricket. This is his longest period without a ton in the format.

Conway

Conway scores the first fifty of WTC final

The incredible run of New Zealand opener Devon Conway continues in Test cricket. After faring well in the England series, the left-handed batsman shone against India too. He wonderfully dealt with the Indian bowlers, having reached his third half-century. Conway has scored the first fifty of the WTC final. He had scripted history by registering a double-century on his Test debut (vs ENG, 2021).

Information

Ashwin, Ishant gave India crucial breakthroughs

The Indian seamers have looked tepid initially. They weren't getting the required movement off the pitch. Ashwin gave India their first breakthrough after dismissing Latham, who shared a 70-run stand with Conway. Later on, Ishant removed the latter, who put NZ in a commanding state.