Sports

WTC final: Watchful NZ end up losing three wickets

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 22, 2021, 06:06 pm
WTC final: Watchful NZ end up losing three wickets
Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets in the morning session

After rain washed Day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship final, there was finally some cricket today. New Zealand resuming the day on 101/2, added a few runs, besides losing three wickets in the first session. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor were watchful and patient before Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma were rewarded. New Zealand are 135/5 at lunch. Here's more.

In this article
Ishant

Wayward Ishant comes back with a wicket

Ishant Sharma was poor with his approach, not pitching the ball in the right areas. He didn't ask questions to the batters and his fuller deliveries were often down the leg side. His good length deliveries were dealt with ease by Williamson and Taylor. Ishant erred consistently before coming back and dismissing Nicholls. It was a rare instance of Ishant making a batter play.

Duo

Williamson and Taylor disciplined in their approach

Both Williamson and Taylor were disciplined and saw out 14 overs in the morning session. They thrived on patience and there were no rash shots on offer. The ball swung and the defensive shots applied were top-notch. Taylor got two boundaries against Ishant's bowling. The grit and determination helped NZ stay put and see off the pacers until Taylor was dismissed.

Bowling

India fail to impress before a late surge

Jasprit Bumrah bowled well in patches but failed to get any purchase. Like Ishant, he too was inconsistent and bowled a lot on the fifth-stump line. India wasted a lot of deliveries by not making the batters play. After Taylor's wicket, Shami released the pressure by conceding a few runs. However, he got BJ Watling with a terrific full delivery which stayed straight.

Information

Shami gets the wicket of Taylor

Taylor finally ran out of patience and went for a cover drive but Shubman Gill took a fine catch diving to his right with the ball keeping low. This was a wicket India needed after an ordinary start and Shami delivered the same.

