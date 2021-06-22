Home / News / Sports News / WTC final: India in trouble after losing Shubman and Rohit
Sports

WTC final: India in trouble after losing Shubman and Rohit

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 22, 2021, 11:31 pm
WTC final: India in trouble after losing Shubman and Rohit
Tim Southee claimed both wickets in the third session

Team India bowled New Zealand out for 249 in their first innings, taking eight wickets across two sessions and conceding 148 runs. New Zealand claimed a vital 32-run lead after India managed 217 in the first innings. In the third session on Day 5, India have taken a slender lead, losing two wickets (64/2). The match is well poised for the reserve day tomorrow.

In this article
Wicket

India lose Shubman Gill for eight

Trailing by 32, India needed a strong response with the bat at the top. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill batted sensibly for the first 10 overs, negotiating against the Kiwi pacers. However, Shubman fell for eight in the 11th over. A full and straight delivery by Tim Southee had Shubman Gill get trapped LBW. Shubman faced 33 balls in his brief stay.

Rohit

Rohit dismissed after another start

After getting a crisp 68-ball 34 in the first innings, Rohit got to another start but perished in the end for 30. He looked disciplined and efficient before making a poor decision. After taking his time, Rohit decided to offer no shot as Southee's ball nipped back in. A disappointed Rohit had a long walk back to the pavilion shaking his head.

Jamieson

Jamieson shines with the ball

Kyle Jamieson was superb with the ball once again. He stuck to his plan and kept things simple. He bowled constantly in the channel, not giving the Indian batters any room to work with. The right-arm pacer was highly economical and looked sharp to carry on from his heroics in the first innings (5/31).

Analysis

Southee leads a solid Kiwi attack

Both Rohit and Pujara were solid defensively, being wary of the Kiwi pacers. With runs hard to come by, they kept the composure after Shubman's dismissal. For the Kiwis, the pacers were terrific all around. Southee was exceptional and used his experience. Kane Williamson's decision to bring him back for a second spell worked. Left-arm pacers Boult and Neil Wagner were consistent at large.

Do you know?

600 international wickets for Southee

By dismissing Shubman, senior pacer Southee got to 600 career international wickets (601). He now has 312 Test scalps. Southee also has 190 wickets in ODI cricket and 99 in T20Is.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
WTC final: NZ take vital 32-run lead, India claim wickets

Latest News

Huawei Maimang 10 SE tipped to feature Snapdragon 480 chipset

Technology

Google is now accepting submissions for 2021 Material Design Awards

Business

Yamaha NMAX 160 launched in a limited-run Star Wars avatar

Auto

Uninstall these eight apps with Joker malware immediately!

Technology

NCLT approves Jalan-Kalrock consortium's plan for Jet Airways

Business

Latest Sports News

WTC final: Watchful NZ end up losing three wickets

Sports

Younis Khan quits as Pakistan's batting coach: Details here

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020: Netherlands, Belgium maintain 100% record; Denmark advance

Sports

South Africa beat Windies to win second Test: Records broken

Sports

Olympics: Laurel Hubbard to become first transgender athlete to compete

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

WTC final: NZ take vital 32-run lead, India claim wickets

Sports

WTC final: Watchful NZ end up losing three wickets

Sports

WTC final: India bowled out for 217, NZ start cautiously

Sports

WTC final: India lose crucial wickets in first session

Sports
Trending Topics