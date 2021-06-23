Home / News / Sports News / WTC final, Day 6: India lose Kohli, Pujara and Rahane
WTC final, Day 6: India lose Kohli, Pujara and Rahane

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 23, 2021, 05:01 pm
WTC final, Day 6: India lose Kohli, Pujara and Rahane
Kyle Jamieson claimed the wickets of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in the first session

Team India resumed on 64/2 against New Zealand on the reserved sixth day after rain played a spoilsport earlier on in the ICC World Test Championship final. Taking a slender 32-run lead, India needed to make sure they kept their heads strong. However, they ended up losing three crucial wickets as New Zealand dominated the first session. India are 130/5 going to lunch.

Kohli

Kohli pokes at a delivery to give away his wicket

New Zealand started well and a lot depended on Indian skipper Virat Kohli. He looked in good touch to start with. However, Kohli departed in the sixth over of the day. He poked at a loose delivery of Kyle Jamieson away from his body. Kohli was hoping the ball will nip back in but it stayed straight and Kohli hung his bat out.

Pujara

Hesitant Pujara perishes as well

Cheteshwar Pujara was working hard since coming in yesterday. With Jamieson bowling so well, Pujara was constantly tested. After playing several top defensive shots, Jamieson broke Pujara's resistance. Pujara was hesitant with his forward defensive shot and a good length ball did the trick. He found a faint outside edge after being in two minds. Ross Taylor took the catch at first slip.

Jamieson

Brilliant Jamieson terrific for the Kiwis

Jamieson was persistent with his line and length and bowled well. He continuously tested the Indian batters, exchanging smiles with Kohli after beating his outside edge. He created doubts in both Kohli and Pujara's minds to get rewarded. He bowled seven successive overs to start the day and was unlucky not to get the third wicket. Rishabh Pant was put down at slips.

Rishabh Pant battles on, Rahane dismissed

Pant came in and played a wild cut shot over gully for a four of Tim Southee's bowling. In the next over, he played a loose shot, edging the ball to slips. However, Southee dropped a regulation catch. Since then, he has hit some fours to add a few crucial runs. Meanwhile, Rahane, who was looking good, played a half-hearted glance and was caught.

