Home / News / Sports News / New Zealand need 139 to win the World Test Championship
Sports

New Zealand need 139 to win the World Test Championship

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 23, 2021, 07:09 pm
New Zealand need 139 to win the World Test Championship
Trent Boult got the key wickets of Rishabh Pant and R Ashwin

A poor batting performance by India has seen New Zealand get on the driver's seat in the ongoing WTC final. Resuming the reserved day on 64/2, India were 130/5, heading to lunch. In the second session, Team India lost five wickets to be bowled out for 170. They have set a paltry target of 139 for the Kiwis, who have 53 overs in hand.

In this article
Wickets

India lose their best bets with the bat

India needed Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant to get going post-lunch, however, the former was the first to depart. Neil Wagner angled a ball across right in the channel, making Jadeja poke at it as Kane Williamson took the catch post an outside edge. A few overs later, Boult got a double treat by dismissing both Pant and Ashwin in the same over.

Dismissal

Pant's shocking dismissal hurts India

After Jadeja was dismissed, Pant was batting sensibly and rotating the strike well. However, his decision to go all out against an experienced Boult hurt India's cause. Boult got a ball full, wide, and angling away, as Pant decided to dance down and charge at it. All he offered was a top-edge as Henry Nicholls claimed a stunning catch.

Do you know?

Southee finishes the job for NZ

After Boult got two scalps, veteran pacer Southee ended the show for Team India. He removed Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. The right-arm pacer used his knowledge and Williamson's perfect field placement helped the side get Shami. And then an out-swinger got Bumrah.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
WTC final, Day 6: India lose Kohli, Pujara and Rahane

Latest News

Take the vaccine or go to jail, says Philippines President

World

Manisha Koirala to play Kartik Aaryan's mother in this movie

Entertainment

Benelli Leoncino 500 bike becomes costlier by Rs. 11,000

Auto

Google auto-installs Massachusetts COVID-19 contact tracing app, Android users outraged

Technology

BMW teases 5 Series (facelift) prior to launch in India

Auto

Latest Sports News

WTC final, Day 6: India lose Kohli, Pujara and Rahane

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: A look at Simona Halep in numbers

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, England beat Czech Republic 1-0: Records broken

Sports

WTC final: India in trouble after losing Shubman and Rohit

Sports

WTC final: NZ take vital 32-run lead, India claim wickets

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

WTC final, Day 6: India lose Kohli, Pujara and Rahane

Sports

WTC final: India in trouble after losing Shubman and Rohit

Sports

WTC final: NZ take vital 32-run lead, India claim wickets

Sports

WTC final: Watchful NZ end up losing three wickets

Sports
Trending Topics