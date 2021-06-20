Home / News / Sports News / WTC final: India bundled out for 217, Jamieson takes five-for
Sports

WTC final: India bundled out for 217, Jamieson takes five-for

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jun 20, 2021, 06:39 pm
WTC final: India bundled out for 217, Jamieson takes five-for
WTC final: Team India bundled out on 220 in first innings

The Indian team has been bundled out for 217 in the first innings of the WTC final against New Zealand at the Rose Bowl. Starting from the overnight score of 146/3, India lost wickets in quick succession on Day 3. They suffered a batting collapse after New Zealand got rid of skipper Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, Kyle Jamieson took his fifth five-wicket haul in Tests.

In this article
Innings

How did the first innings pan out?

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a solid start on Day 2. India were soon reduced to 88/3 before Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane made a brief recovery. They began with their overnight score of 146/3 (64.4) on Day 3. However, Kyle Jamieson removed Kohli and Rishabh Pant. Although R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja added important runs, they couldn't capitalize.

Bowlers

First bowler to take a five-for in WTC final

The New Zealand seamers completely owned the first session on Day 3. Jamieson was clearly their standout bowler in the innings as he took his fifth five-wicket haul. With this, he became the first bowler to take a five-for in the WTC final. He registered phenomenal figures of 5/31. Neil Wagner and Trent Boult took two wickets, while Tim Southee scalped a solitary wicket.

Partnership

Kohli and Rahane shared a 58-run stand

India finished on a positive note at stumps on Day 2. The likes of Kohli and Rahane shared a crucial 58-run stand for the fourth wicket, having played a positive brand of cricket. The partnership was huge in the context of India's innings. However, Kohli's untimely dismissal (44) left Rahane stranded. The latter was dismissed on 49 off 117 balls.

Information

Shubman and Rohit laid the foundation of Indian innings

The likes of Rohit (34) and Shubman (28) had set the foundation of Team India's innings on Day 2. Shubman was particularly impressive against the short balls. He added 62 runs for the first wicket along with Rohit.

Twitter Post

WATCH: Here's how the NZ seamers ruled the roost

Share this timeline
Next News Article
WTC final: India lose crucial wickets in first session

Latest News

Indian Alexa-enabled devices get free access to Audible's 'Sleep' selection

Technology

Here's how much 'Radhe' earned from Indian, overseas cinema halls

Entertainment

Ahead of launch, BMW 5 Series (facelift) arrives at dealerships

Auto

'My music made Akshay Kumar a star,' claims Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Entertainment

WTC final: India lose crucial wickets in first session

Sports

Latest Sports News

2021 Wimbledon: Decoding the stats of Stefanos Tsitsipas

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: A look at Andy Murray in numbers

Sports

One-off Test: Here are the records scripted by Sneh Rana

Sports

Harry Kane transfer news: All you need to know

Sports

WI vs SA, Day 2: Here are the key takeaways

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

WTC final: India lose crucial wickets in first session

Sports

WTC final, Day 2: A look at the key takeaways

Sports

WTC final: NZ remove Pujara; Kohli leads fightback

Sports

ICC World Test Championship: How have New Zealand bowlers fared?

Sports
Trending Topics