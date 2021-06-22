Home / News / Sports News / WTC final: New Zealand bowled out for 249
Sports

WTC final: New Zealand bowled out for 249

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 22, 2021, 08:54 pm
WTC final: New Zealand bowled out for 249
Kane Williamson scored 49 for New Zealand

New Zealand have the upper hand against India in the ICC World Test Championship final after taking a crucial first-innings lead in the second session on Day 5. Resuming the second session on 135/5, New Zealand scored 114 runs for the loss of five wickets. New Zealand have taken a 32-run lead over Team India, being bowled out for 249.. Here's more.

In this article
Williamson

Williamson stands tall for NZ

Williamson, who was tied down in the morning session, looked more comfortable and dictated the show in the second. He got to a well-made 49 before perishing while trying to get to a fifty. His persistence and range need to be lauded. Ishant Sharma dismissed Williamson, who played a key role in helping NZ gain an advantage over India.

India

Inconsistent India err with the ball

After reducing the Kiwis to 135/5, India let the advantage slip with inconsistency on offer. There was more intent from the Kiwis but India didn't get the desired wickets. If Williamson held one side, he found support at the other end. A tiring Shami's line to Williamson erred as well as Bumrah went wicketless. India were guilty of allowing NZ to score valuable runs.

Wickets

A look at India's wicket takers

Shami was the chief architect for India, claiming the key wickets of Colin de Grandhomme and Kyle Jamieson. He made the new ball talk and trapped Grandhomme LBW with a brilliant delivery. Meanwhile, as Jamieson was having a crack, Shami got his wicket in a vital phase. Ishant Sharma dismissed Williamson as R Ashwin got Neil Wagner. Ravindra Jadeja got the dangerous Tim Southee.

Information

Southee enjoys himself with the bat

Southee (30) deserves credit after coming in and helping NZ steer past India's 217-run total. He played some notable shots, including a punch off the back foot against R Ashwin and a six-off-a-length ball of Ishant's bowling. He also smashed Jadeja for a six.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
WTC final: Watchful NZ end up losing three wickets

Latest News

NCLT approves Jalan-Kalrock consortium's plan for Jet Airways

India

'Apne 2' eyeing 2022 release, Himesh Reshammiya to give music

Entertainment

Steven Spielberg strikes deal with Netflix. Is Hollywood finally changing?

Entertainment

WTC final: NZ take vital 32-run lead, India claim wickets

Sports

UGC faces criticism over 'Thankyou PM Modi' posters at universities

India

Latest Sports News

WTC final: Watchful NZ end up losing three wickets

Sports

Younis Khan quits as Pakistan's batting coach: Details here

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020: Netherlands, Belgium maintain 100% record; Denmark advance

Sports

South Africa beat Windies to win second Test: Records broken

Sports

Olympics: Laurel Hubbard to become first transgender athlete to compete

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

WTC final: Watchful NZ end up losing three wickets

Sports

WTC final: Play abandoned on Day 4 due to rain

Sports

WTC final: India get rid of Latham and Conway

Sports

WTC final: India bundled out for 217, Jamieson takes five-for

Sports
Trending Topics