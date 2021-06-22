WTC final: New Zealand bowled out for 249

New Zealand have the upper hand against India in the ICC World Test Championship final after taking a crucial first-innings lead in the second session on Day 5. Resuming the second session on 135/5, New Zealand scored 114 runs for the loss of five wickets. New Zealand have taken a 32-run lead over Team India, being bowled out for 249.. Here's more.

Williamson stands tall for NZ

Williamson, who was tied down in the morning session, looked more comfortable and dictated the show in the second. He got to a well-made 49 before perishing while trying to get to a fifty. His persistence and range need to be lauded. Ishant Sharma dismissed Williamson, who played a key role in helping NZ gain an advantage over India.

Inconsistent India err with the ball

After reducing the Kiwis to 135/5, India let the advantage slip with inconsistency on offer. There was more intent from the Kiwis but India didn't get the desired wickets. If Williamson held one side, he found support at the other end. A tiring Shami's line to Williamson erred as well as Bumrah went wicketless. India were guilty of allowing NZ to score valuable runs.

A look at India's wicket takers

Shami was the chief architect for India, claiming the key wickets of Colin de Grandhomme and Kyle Jamieson. He made the new ball talk and trapped Grandhomme LBW with a brilliant delivery. Meanwhile, as Jamieson was having a crack, Shami got his wicket in a vital phase. Ishant Sharma dismissed Williamson as R Ashwin got Neil Wagner. Ravindra Jadeja got the dangerous Tim Southee.

Southee enjoys himself with the bat

Southee (30) deserves credit after coming in and helping NZ steer past India's 217-run total. He played some notable shots, including a punch off the back foot against R Ashwin and a six-off-a-length ball of Ishant's bowling. He also smashed Jadeja for a six.