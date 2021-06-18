WTC final: Play called-off on Day 1 due to rain

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jun 18, 2021, 07:29 pm

In an unfortunate development, the play on Day 1 of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand has been called-off due to incessant rain. A second inspection was scheduled to take place shortly, however, the umpires decided to call-off the day, considering the wet outfield. Notably, the toss is yet to take place. Here is more.

WTC final: Play abandoned on Day 1

ICC has kept a Reserve Day

The ICC had earlier announced the playing conditions for the WTC final. Notably, the two teams will be declared joint-winners in case of a draw, or a tie. A Reserve Day has been kept to make up for any lost time during the regular days.

India

India had named their Playing XI

India had already named their Playing XI ahead of the match. Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami. It is understood that the XI can still be changed at the toss, considering the overcast conditions.