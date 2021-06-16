WTC final: Decoding Rohit Sharma's performance in England

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 01:31 pm

Rohit Sharma is a pivotal asset for Team India

Team India will look up to Rohit Sharma at the top against New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final, starting June 18. Rohit brings plenty of character and substance to the Indian batting line-up. His presence alongside youngster Shubman Gill will be key. Rohit needs to step up and India the onus. On this note, we decode his performance in England.

In England

Rohit's performance on English soil

Rohit doesn't have much experience when it comes to playing Test matches in England. In his career so far, the senior batsman has played just one Test on English soil. In the 2014 Test tour of England, Rohit played one Test, amassing 34 runs. He averages 17.00 in England, with the best score of 28.

Information

Rohit's overall numbers in Test cricket

In 38 Test matches, Rohit has scored 2,615 runs at an average of 46.69. He has racked up seven centuries and 12 fifties with a best of 212. He has also hit 274 fours and 59 sixes.

Versus NZ

Rohit's performance against the Kiwis in Tests

Against the Kiwis, Rohit has racked up 360 Test runs in five Tests so far. He has an average of 60.00 against NZ. At home, Rohit has scored 238 runs in three Test matches at 79.33. He has three fifties with the best score of 82. In New Zealand, Rohit has played two Tests, amassing 122 runs. He has an average of 40.66.

Analysis

Decoding what Rohit needs to do against NZ

Rohit will need to see out the new ball and then play the strokes. Leaving deliveries outside the off-stump will be a key factor. The Kiwi pacers are excellent in terms of swing and that's something Rohit needs to negotiate well. His reading of deliveries will be important with the ball swinging both ways. Rohit will hope to utilize his limited-overs experience in England.