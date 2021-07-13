Home / News / Sports News / Former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma passes away: Decoding his achievements
Sports

Former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma passes away: Decoding his achievements

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 13, 2021, 02:05 pm
Former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma passes away: Decoding his achievements
Yashpal Sharma has passed away aged 66

Former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma has died of a massive cardiac arrest on Tuesday, family sources said. The 1983 World Cup winner was aged 66 and is survived by his wife Renu Sharma, two daughters Puja, Preeti, and son Chirag Sharma. The explosive middle-order batter contributed immensely to the Indian cricket team. Here we decode the achievements of Yashpal. Here's more.

In this article
Numbers

A look at Yashpal's Test and ODI numbers

In 37 Test matches, Yashpal went on to amass a total of 1,606 runs at an average of 33.45. He registered two centuries and nine fifties with a best of 140. He also played 42 ODIs for India, amassing 883 runs at an average of 28.48. He registered four fifties with a best of 89.

World Cup

1983 World Cup: Yashpal did well for India

Yashpal played a crucial role in the 1983 World Cup for Team India. He was the second-highest run-scorer for the side, notching 240 runs at 34.28. Notably, his highest ODI score was registered in this tournament during the opening match against West Indies. He hit two fifties for Team India with the second one coming in the semi-final against England.

Career

Yashpal's numbers in FC and List A cricket

In First-class cricket, Yashpal racked up 8,933 runs (including Test cricket), at an average of 44.88. He went on to score 21 centuries and 46 fifties. Yashpal notched the best score of 201*. In List A cricket (including ODIs), Yashpal amassed 1,859 runs at 34.42. He registered the best score of 91. He hit 12 fifties.

Death

Yashpal collapsed at home after returning from his morning walk

"Yes, Yashpal is no more with us. We just received the information from his family," a former team-mate confirmed to PTI. According to sources, Yashpal collapsed at home after returning from his morning walk. Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar expressed shock at Yashpal's demise. Vengsarkar said it's unbelievable as Yashpal was the fittest cricketer among the group.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
WI win third T20I against Australia, seal series: Records broken

Latest News

Bharat Biotech enters contract manufacturing deal for COVAXIN drug substance

India

I want to entertain people and challenge myself: Vikrant Massey

Entertainment

'Laal Singh Chaddha': 'Environmentalist' Aamir Khan slammed for littering Ladakh

Entertainment

Mahindra quashes rumors of Thar AX variant going on sale

Auto

Delete tweets against Lakshmi Puri, Delhi HC tells Saket Gokhale

India

Latest Sports News

India's 1983 WC hero Yashpal Sharma dies of cardiac arrest

Sports

WI win third T20I against Australia, seal series: Records broken

Sports

Universe Boss Chris Gayle set to complete 14,000 T20 runs

Sports

Euro 2020: FA, UEFA condemn racist abuse of England players

Sports

After winning Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic qualifies for 2021 ATP Finals

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Rohit Sharma turns 34: A look at his astonishing feats

Sports

Tamil actor Vivekh passes away at 59, celebrities offer condolences

Entertainment
Trending Topics