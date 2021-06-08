Tamara Zidansek beats Paula Badosa to reach French Open semis

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 08, 2021, 06:09 pm

Tamara Zidansek has reached the French Open semi-final

Tamara Zidansek has beaten the in-form Paula Badosa of Spain in their quarter-final clash at Roland Garros on Tuesday. Zidansek won 7-5, 4-6, 8-6 in three sets to advance to the semis of the French Open. Interestingly, both Zidansek and Badosa marked their maiden quarter-final appearances at Slam events. Zidansek ended Badosa's unbeaten run of nine matches. Here's more.

Zidansek

Zidansek continues her run this season at Roland Garros

World number 85, Zidansek, had never been past the second round at a Grand Slam before this run. Zidansek has lost two WTA Tour finals, both on clay. She had recently retired in the quarter-final of the Italian Open. In the 2019 and 2020 French Open, Zidansek was ousted in the first round itself. She now has a win-loss record of 8-8 at Slams.

Details

How did the quarter-final clash pan out?

Zidansek presented an early break-point to Badosa and went 3-0 down. She changed gears from there on and made it 3-3. Both players broke each other next before Zidansek sealed the first set 7-5. Zidansek had a 4-2 lead in the second set but Badosa made a comeback to win the next four games. The final set went deep as Zidansek prevailed 8-6.

Stat attack

Key stats of an intense quarter-final clash

Both players had one ace each, with Badosa making a staggering eight double faults. Zidansek had a 60% win on the first serve, whereas Badosa had a better tally on the second serve (54%). Zidansek converted eight of the 13 break-points. She won 114 points and 19 games. Notably, Badosa won the most points in a row (10). Zidansek won 65 service points.

Information

Slams: Zidansek is the first women's semi-finalist from Slovenia

The 23-year-old Zidansek has become the first woman from Slovenia to make the final four at a Grand Slam. She is also the first quarter-finalist from Slovenia after overcoming Sorana Cirstea 7-6(4), 6-1. Notably, this was the first career meeting between Zidansek and Badosa.

Quote

I managed to get my groove, says Zidansek

"I was struggling a little bit [at the end of the second] but in the third set I managed to get my groove, and I was fighting really well," said Zidansek after her hard-fought win.