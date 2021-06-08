Home / News / Sports News / Tamara Zidansek beats Paula Badosa to reach French Open semis
Sports

Tamara Zidansek beats Paula Badosa to reach French Open semis

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 08, 2021, 06:09 pm
Tamara Zidansek beats Paula Badosa to reach French Open semis
Tamara Zidansek has reached the French Open semi-final

Tamara Zidansek has beaten the in-form Paula Badosa of Spain in their quarter-final clash at Roland Garros on Tuesday. Zidansek won 7-5, 4-6, 8-6 in three sets to advance to the semis of the French Open. Interestingly, both Zidansek and Badosa marked their maiden quarter-final appearances at Slam events. Zidansek ended Badosa's unbeaten run of nine matches. Here's more.

In this article
Zidansek

Zidansek continues her run this season at Roland Garros

World number 85, Zidansek, had never been past the second round at a Grand Slam before this run. Zidansek has lost two WTA Tour finals, both on clay. She had recently retired in the quarter-final of the Italian Open. In the 2019 and 2020 French Open, Zidansek was ousted in the first round itself. She now has a win-loss record of 8-8 at Slams.

Details

How did the quarter-final clash pan out?

Zidansek presented an early break-point to Badosa and went 3-0 down. She changed gears from there on and made it 3-3. Both players broke each other next before Zidansek sealed the first set 7-5. Zidansek had a 4-2 lead in the second set but Badosa made a comeback to win the next four games. The final set went deep as Zidansek prevailed 8-6.

Stat attack

Key stats of an intense quarter-final clash

Both players had one ace each, with Badosa making a staggering eight double faults. Zidansek had a 60% win on the first serve, whereas Badosa had a better tally on the second serve (54%). Zidansek converted eight of the 13 break-points. She won 114 points and 19 games. Notably, Badosa won the most points in a row (10). Zidansek won 65 service points.

Information

Slams: Zidansek is the first women's semi-finalist from Slovenia

The 23-year-old Zidansek has become the first woman from Slovenia to make the final four at a Grand Slam. She is also the first quarter-finalist from Slovenia after overcoming Sorana Cirstea 7-6(4), 6-1. Notably, this was the first career meeting between Zidansek and Badosa.

Quote

I managed to get my groove, says Zidansek

"I was struggling a little bit [at the end of the second] but in the third set I managed to get my groove, and I was fighting really well," said Zidansek after her hard-fought win.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
ICC Player of the Month Award: Hasan, Mushfiqur get nominated

Latest News

2021 French Open: Pavlyuchenkova beats Rybakina to reach semis

Sports

Apple unveils new macOS Monterey, refreshed Safari browser at WWDC

Science

Apple announces improvements for iPadOS, iCloud, and watchOS at WWDC

Science

France President Emmanuel Macron slapped in face; 2 arrested

World

2021 Triumph Speed Twin's pre-bookings now open in India

Auto

Latest Sports News

ICC Player of the Month Award: Hasan, Mushfiqur get nominated

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020: Decoding the title contenders

Sports

India's tour of Lanka to be played between July 13-25

Sports

India beat Bangladesh as Sunil Chhetri surpasses Lionel Messi's tally

Sports

French Open: Rafael Nadal beats Sinner, storms into quarter-final

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

French Open: Rafael Nadal beats Sinner, storms into quarter-final

Sports

2021 French Open: Serena Williams gets knocked out

Sports

French Open: Zverev eases past Djere, advances to last 16

Sports

2021 French Open: Osaka progresses, Kerber's poor run continues

Sports
Trending Topics